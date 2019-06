Karan is an early-stage investor and Vice President at IDG Ventures India leading their Digital Consumer (Internet & Mobile) investments. He has worked with entrepreneurs and startups for over a decade in India and the Silicon Valley. Currently, he is involved with IDGVI investments in Vserv, Firstcry.com, Ozone Media, PeelWorks, Aurus Networks and Silverpush. Karan can be reached at karan_mohla@idgvcindia.com and on Twitter @karanmohla.