Kavya Sen
This is Kavya Sen lives in Bangalore, India and love to explore the new places. My field of interest is travel and tourism.
What are the benefits of team Outings in Bangalore?
Bangalore is a city of IT Enthusiasts working day and night making India digitized and the best in Information and Technology. People work day and together as a team towards a common goal that is the betterment of their organization.
17th Oct 2017
Are team building activities really helpful for employees?
15th Sep 2017
Spend time a fun filled team outing in Bangalore
There is a famous saying in the English language which is now defining today's generation or people of today’s time that is “All work and no play make Jack a dull boy”. This is not just as saying now it has become the reality of people.
22nd Aug 2017
Why Bangalore is the perfect place for a team outing?
In city of Bangalore, which is commonly for IT companies and trainees attraction have much more to explore than these things.
17th Jul 2017
What are the top 10 team outing places in Bangalore?
Want to plan a team outing near Bangalore? Here are the top 10 places that are just perfect for a day full of fun and thrilling team bonding outing
21st Jun 2017
5 things to do in Bangalore during a team outing
To enhance the productivity at work, hiring the best employees does not enough. Apart from it, there is a need to go one step ahead and try something creative. In this context, Team Outing is the best thing to bring your all employees at the same table.
18th May 2017
