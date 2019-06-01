EDITIONS
Login
MAHESH UBHAYAKAR
Retired Office Superintendent from Indian Railways, Author of "And So I Lived" - Aim to create awareness in avoidable problems, inefficiency in Govt. offices to unlock its vast stifled potential.
14000 cr. Diesel Loco Fiasco?
by MAHESH UBHAYAKAR
Share on
25th Sep 2017
· 2 min read
Has TRAI actually favoured the incumbent Telcos on IUC?
by MAHESH UBHAYAKAR
Share on
20th Sep 2017
· 2 min read
7th Pay Commission – The Big Mess-up!
by MAHESH UBHAYAKAR
Share on
28th Dec 2016
· 4 min read
DRIVE SAFELY, PAY DEARLY FOR OTHERS’ ACCIDENTS!
by MAHESH UBHAYAKAR
Share on
14th Dec 2016
· 3 min read
Railways under Revamp?
Sharing my views about some areas of this gargantuan exercise to be undertaken by the incumbent Railway Minister.
by MAHESH UBHAYAKAR
Share on
5th Dec 2016
· 5 min read
WHY JIO IS ABLE TO OFFER FREE VOICE
As everyone is obsessed with Jio’s free lifetime offer of voice, roaming and sms, calling it foul or otherwise, very few have delved into the feasibility of the offering.
by MAHESH UBHAYAKAR
Share on
25th Oct 2016
· 2 min read
More Stories