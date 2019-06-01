EDITIONS
Mukti Masih
Mukti is a chai-totaller, Central Perker and an avid traveller. When she is not watching a ‘Friends’ episode, she loves writing short fiction, startup stories and travelogues. Twitter handle: @justmukti
स्टार्टअप स्टोरी

कीट-निरोधक कपड़ों के साथ मच्छरों की समस्या को दूर कर रहा है यह स्टार्टअप

by Mukti Masih
27th Mar 2019 · 8 min read
Startup

[Startup Bharat] This Indore-based startup is swatting away the mosquito problem with insect-repellent clothes for newborns

by Mukti Masih
15th Mar 2019 · 7 min read
Startup

[Startup Bharat] This Indore-based startup is using nano tech to provide clean, affordable drinking water

by Mukti Masih
22nd Feb 2019 · 5 min read
Stories

World Business And Economy Congress brings the cause of entrepreneurship to Indore

by Mukti Masih
18th Feb 2019 · 4 min read
Government

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 100 Cr startup fund

by Mukti Masih
3rd Oct 2018 · 3 min read
Government

Waste management, modular farming and drones - what the young and restless are up to in Madhya Pradesh

by Mukti Masih
3rd Oct 2018 · 5 min read