EDITIONS
Login
Mukti Masih
Mukti is a chai-totaller, Central Perker and an avid traveller. When she is not watching a ‘Friends’ episode, she loves writing short fiction, startup stories and travelogues. Twitter handle: @justmukti
स्टार्टअप स्टोरी
कीट-निरोधक कपड़ों के साथ मच्छरों की समस्या को दूर कर रहा है यह स्टार्टअप
by Mukti Masih
Share on
27th Mar 2019
· 8 min read
Startup
[Startup Bharat] This Indore-based startup is swatting away the mosquito problem with insect-repellent clothes for newborns
by Mukti Masih
Share on
15th Mar 2019
· 7 min read
Startup
[Startup Bharat] This Indore-based startup is using nano tech to provide clean, affordable drinking water
by Mukti Masih
Share on
22nd Feb 2019
· 5 min read
Stories
World Business And Economy Congress brings the cause of entrepreneurship to Indore
by Mukti Masih
Share on
18th Feb 2019
· 4 min read
Government
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 100 Cr startup fund
by Mukti Masih
Share on
3rd Oct 2018
· 3 min read
Government
Waste management, modular farming and drones - what the young and restless are up to in Madhya Pradesh
by Mukti Masih
Share on
3rd Oct 2018
· 5 min read
More Stories