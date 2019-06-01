I am a Content Strategist currently living in Kingston City, Canada. I’m associated with an IT company carrying 5 years of experience in respective field. I’m more into business growth hacking techniques with a great sense of research and audience analysis. I keep myself updated with recent technologies and trends to compile minty fresh content for my audience. The prime objective of my content is to deliver accurate and crisp information in terms of text, rich with keywords and essence of customer engagement. Writing is not just the duty but the passion I carry to express my point of view in a very positive way.