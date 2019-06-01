EDITIONS
Neha Malik
I am a Content Strategist currently living in Kingston City, Canada. I’m associated with an IT company carrying 5 years of experience in respective field. I’m more into business growth hacking techniques with a great sense of research and audience analysis. I keep myself updated with recent technologies and trends to compile minty fresh content for my audience. The prime objective of my content is to deliver accurate and crisp information in terms of text, rich with keywords and essence of customer engagement. Writing is not just the duty but the passion I carry to express my point of view in a very positive way.
Reviews

Slack Alternatives: Top Team Collaboration Apps for Better Communication

by Neha Malik
Share on
8th Nov 2018 · 6 min read

Slack Alternatives: Top Team Collaboration Apps for Better Communication

by Neha Malik
Share on
11th Aug 2018 · 6 min read

What will be the future scope of business messenger

by Neha Malik
Share on
26th Jul 2018 · 4 min read

Top 3 Powerful Tools for Entrepreneur

by Neha Malik
Share on
3rd Jul 2018 · 6 min read

Advantages and Disadvantages of an Instant Messenger in Corporate

by Neha Malik
Share on
21st May 2018 · 4 min read

9 Flawless workplace chat apps that can improve team collaboration

by Neha Malik
Share on
7th May 2018 · 5 min read