Nikitha Sattiraju
Nikitha is passionate about rural affairs. A journalism major, she currently resides in Mumbai. She loves literature, Glass Animals and hoarding books.
E-rickshaw’s turn machines of freedom for poor women in Pink City

by Nikitha Sattiraju
6th Jun 2018 · 6 min read
In the town of Bagru, block-printing sets the tone for livelihood

by Nikitha Sattiraju
9th Apr 2018 · 6 min read
When corporates benefit from money meant for India's farmers

by Nikitha Sattiraju
12th Dec 2017 · 6 min read
Good produce hurts farmers as much as droughts- lessons to learn from MP farmer protests

by Nikitha Sattiraju
14th Jun 2017 · 7 min read
If cricket can become a celebrity, then so can other sports: why India is failing its athletes

by Nikitha Sattiraju
29th May 2017 · 8 min read
How wars, ethnic violence, and global apathy are pushing 20 million people into famine

by Nikitha Sattiraju
28th Apr 2017 · 9 min read