EDITIONS
venkat sai

OfficeTimer is a free, online timesheet and online project management application. It lets you track on employee’s time, his projects, project time, task time, attendance, payroll, costing, expenses and billing. This free timesheet provides trouble-free task and project management capabilities. In short, it’s an all-in-one timesheet and project management application. It helps to delegate, track tasks and manage the projects effectively. It’s user friendly and has customized features. It lets you assess the productivity of all the employees and profitability of a project. Various report format is available to make sense of all the data recorded. It offers flexibility to create fixed price or Time - based projects with clearly defined milestones and a bird’s eye view of every task. Android and iOS - based apps are available to integrate cloud - based time tracking tool to stay on top of everything on the move. Available in following languages: English, German, French, Chinese, Italian, Dutch, Spanish, Swedish, Portuguese and Norwegian. for more information visit to: https://www.officetimer.com/

Growth hacks

Top 10 Project Management Software for Catapulting Productivity

by venkat sai
Share on
14th Feb 2019 · 5 min read

Best Practices to Implement Time Tracking Software in Your Organization

by venkat sai
Share on
28th Nov 2018 · 4 min read

6 best project management software techniques

by venkat sai
Share on
13th Jun 2018 · 4 min read

Timesheet Software for every Business

Using OfficeTimer Timesheet and employee time tracking software, you and your employees can track the amount of time spent on each project. On the basis of your planned efforts and the actual amount of time taken to complete a project OfficeTimer Timesheet Software will let you assess how productive your employees are being and how profitable a project really is. The software also presents you with timesheets, expense and billing reports to help refine your future project plans for greater efficiency.
by venkat sai
Share on
28th Jun 2017 · 3 min read

Timesheet

by venkat sai
Share on
12th May 2017 · 2 min read

Workplace focus tips: Six powerful ways to block distractions at work

by venkat sai
Share on
9th May 2017 · 3 min read