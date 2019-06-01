Dr. Pavan Soni is an Innovation Evangelist by profession and a teacher by passion. He is the founder of Inflexion Point, a strategy and innovation consulting. Apart from being an Adjunct Faculty at ISB Hyderabad and IIM Bangalore, Pavan has consulted with Fortune 500 companies, including 3M, Amazon, General Electric, Qualcomm, and Samsung, amongst others.
Pavan is a mentor for NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore, and the Founder Institute. He has been invited to speak at ISRO as a part of their Distinguished Lecture Series and has delivered talks at over 120 organizations in India and abroad.
Pavan was the only Indian to be shortlisted for the prestigious 'FT & McKinsey Bracken Bower Award for the Best Business Book of the Year 2016'. He has also been invited five times to speak at the TEDx.
He is a Gold Medalist from MBM Engineering College Jodhpur, and did his PGDIE from NITIE Mumbai. Pavan finished his Doctoral Studies from IIM Bangalore in the domain of innovation management. More on his work is available online
