Poonam Goel
Poonam Goel is a freelance journalist with an experience of more than 15 years of covering the arts beat. She worked with 'The Hindustan Times' for eight years before venturing into independent art consultancy, exhibition design and art writing.
Think Change India
How a contemporary arts festival in a Himachal village is making its residents proud
by Poonam Goel
7th Jun 2016
· 7 min read
Creative
Here's why artist Puneet Kaushik is part of a Kangra village arts fest that brings urban and rural artists together
by Poonam Goel
20th May 2016
· 7 min read
Stories
Surbhi Modi, an artist, curator and entrepreneur, on her path to bringing art to public
by Poonam Goel
14th Feb 2016
· 6 min read
Resources
How startups can leverage design to succeed
by Poonam Goel
16th Dec 2015
· 3 min read
Arts
Artist Aiyana Gunjan's inner journey decoding pen and ink
by Poonam Goel
23rd Oct 2015
· 6 min read
Stories
Artist entrepreneur Simran Lamba's experiments with tar
by Poonam Goel
26th Sep 2015
· 6 min read
