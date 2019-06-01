Prukalpa is the co-founder of SocialCops (www.socialcops.com), a data intelligence company. Their platform brings together existing internal organizational data, 600+ public data sources & enables data collection through a mobile based data collection product and visualizes it via easy-to-use dashboards. They work with over 150 organizations in 7+ countries, including the Gates Foundation, Tata Trusts, United Nations, Government of India & Unilever on diverse problems such as driving rapid village development & optimizing marketing campaign locations. Prukalpa was on the 2016 Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 and Fortune India 40 Under 40 & CNBC Top 10 Young Business Women lists.