EDITIONS
Prukalpa Sankar
Prukalpa is the co-founder of SocialCops (www.socialcops.com), a data intelligence company. Their platform brings together existing internal organizational data, 600+ public data sources & enables data collection through a mobile based data collection product and visualizes it via easy-to-use dashboards. They work with over 150 organizations in 7+ countries, including the Gates Foundation, Tata Trusts, United Nations, Government of India & Unilever on diverse problems such as driving rapid village development & optimizing marketing campaign locations. Prukalpa was on the 2016 Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 and Fortune India 40 Under 40 & CNBC Top 10 Young Business Women lists.
Inspiration

12 stories every startup team must read

by Prukalpa Sankar
Share on
15th Jan 2017 · 7 min read
Stories

Building a culture that lasts: experiments with people, culture and productivity at SocialCops

by Prukalpa Sankar
Share on
15th Oct 2015 · 8 min read
Opinion

An Open Letter to crazy 20 somethings who believe they can change the world

by Prukalpa Sankar
Share on
5th Feb 2015 · 6 min read
Resources

Our learnings from 2014: a startup story

by Prukalpa Sankar
Share on
1st Jan 2015 · 7 min read
Funding

Fundraising for early stage entrepreneurs 101

by Prukalpa Sankar
Share on
19th Nov 2014 · 6 min read