Ragini Srikrishna
Ragini is passionate about social justice and storytelling. When she's not playing soccer or rock climbing, she tries to explain the world to herself and others, through her art, videos and writing.
Stories
What’s holding Indian women entrepreneurs back?
by Ragini Srikrishna
8th Aug 2017
· 6 min read
Stories
Ungender: the organisation showing us how to address workplace harassment
by Ragini Srikrishna
1st Aug 2017
· 6 min read
Stories
Meet Bhavna Singh, the woman who travelled to Antarctica to help promote sustainability in India
by Ragini Srikrishna
27th Jul 2017
· 6 min read
Stories
How Aparna Prabhudesai conquered Mt Everest after doctors said she would never walk without support
by Ragini Srikrishna
9th Jul 2017
· 5 min read
Stories
Radhika Khurana’s Sirius Sports is here to show sailing isn’t just for the rich
by Ragini Srikrishna
29th Jun 2017
· 4 min read
Women's Empowerment
You have more than one identity and it’s hurting you
by Ragini Srikrishna
15th Jun 2017
· 5 min read
