Orbit Startups and Sanabil Invest launch new accelerator for tech startups in MENA

Orbit Startups and Sanabil Investments have announced the launch of the Sanabil Accelerator by Orbit, a programme aimed at nurturing early-stage startups in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This initiative will focus on sectors such as fintech, healthcare, ecommerce, and mobility, catering to local startups and global firms looking to expand into the region.

The programme builds on Orbit’s experience of supporting 45 portfolio companies in MENA since 2020 and aligns with Saudi Arabia's vision of becoming a global hub for digital innovation.

Each selected startup will receive an initial investment of $100,000, followed by opportunities for further funding. The accelerator includes a four-month program emphasizing sales, marketing, and product development, with participants gaining lifetime access to a robust network of mentors, investors, and partners.

"Entrepreneurship is the catalyst for economic transformation, and technology pushes the boundaries of what is possible," said William Bao Bean, Managing General Partner of Orbit Startups.

"We’ve been bridging innovation from startups and large organizations from corporates and conglomerates to governments for the past 15 years. Our partnership with Sanabil reinforces our commitment to scaling startups cross-border in the MENA region. By equipping startups with the resources they need, we’re not only enabling industry disruption but also unlocking substantial economic potential." Bao Bean added.

"Partnering with Orbit, we are committed to empowering early-stage startups across diverse sectors including technology, healthcare, web3 and mobility. Sanabil Accelerator by Orbit is designed to cultivate innovation and drive the growth of Saudi’s startup ecosystem, demonstrating our dedication to supporting visionary entrepreneurs and long-term sustainable development," said a spokesperson at Sanabil Investments.