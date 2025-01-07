Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

Orbit Startups and Sanabil Invest launch new accelerator for tech startups in MENA

This initiative will focus on sectors such as fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, and mobility, catering to local startups and global firms looking to expand into the region.

Sayan Sen807 Stories
Orbit Startups and Sanabil Invest launch new accelerator for tech startups in MENA

Tuesday January 07, 2025 , 2 min Read

Orbit Startups and Sanabil Investments have announced the launch of the Sanabil Accelerator by Orbit, a programme aimed at nurturing early-stage startups in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This initiative will focus on sectors such as fintech, healthcare, ecommerce, and mobility, catering to local startups and global firms looking to expand into the region.

The programme builds on Orbit’s experience of supporting 45 portfolio companies in MENA since 2020 and aligns with Saudi Arabia's vision of becoming a global hub for digital innovation.

Each selected startup will receive an initial investment of $100,000, followed by opportunities for further funding. The accelerator includes a four-month program emphasizing sales, marketing, and product development, with participants gaining lifetime access to a robust network of mentors, investors, and partners.

Also Read
India Accelerator unveils Cohort'25, commits $8-10M for tech startups

"Entrepreneurship is the catalyst for economic transformation, and technology pushes the boundaries of what is possible," said William Bao Bean, Managing General Partner of Orbit Startups.

"We’ve been bridging innovation from startups and large organizations from corporates and conglomerates to governments for the past 15 years. Our partnership with Sanabil reinforces our commitment to scaling startups cross-border in the MENA region. By equipping startups with the resources they need, we’re not only enabling industry disruption but also unlocking substantial economic potential." Bao Bean added.

"Partnering with Orbit, we are committed to empowering early-stage startups across diverse sectors including technology, healthcare, web3 and mobility. Sanabil Accelerator by Orbit is designed to cultivate innovation and drive the growth of Saudi’s startup ecosystem, demonstrating our dedication to supporting visionary entrepreneurs and long-term sustainable development," said a spokesperson at Sanabil Investments.