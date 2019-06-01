EDITIONS
Shivam Srivastava
Change Agent
Irfan Alam of SammaaN on BoP Entrepreneurship
Ifran Alam is a well known to many who follow Social Ventures in India. As the founder of SammaaN, which organizes rickshaw pullers into small marketing and courier businesses, Irfan has won a number ...
by Shivam Srivastava
9th Aug 2010
· 3 min read
Competitions
ISB Launches iDiya Social Venture Competition (apply by Sep 19)
The Indian School of Business has launched the iDiya Challenge, an idea competition for social ventures which is open to workingprofessionals across India to participate in. The competition opened on ...
by Shivam Srivastava
3rd Aug 2010
· 1 min read
Primary
SKS IPO Plans Spark Debate
SKS Microfinance, India’s largest MFI is planning to raise over Rs. 1000 crores ($225m) through the sale of 16.8m equity shares, as reported by the Economic Times. Per the IPO prospectus, Sequoia, San...
by Shivam Srivastava
12th Apr 2010
· 3 min read
Opportunities
Building a Generation of Changemakers - reflections from E4SI (apply by Mar 7)
A number of immersion programs exist that attempt to make the youth aware about development challenges in India. Some examples includeGrassroutes, Teach for India and Engineers for Social Impact (E4SI...
by Shivam Srivastava
5th Mar 2010
· 3 min read
Primary
What Makes a Social Entrepreneur?
In an article in India Knowledge@Wharton, Abraham George, founder of The George Foundation, questions the effectiveness and validity of many so-called social entrepreneurs and writes about the myth of...
by Shivam Srivastava
1st Feb 2010
· 5 min read
Conferences
The Business of Fighting Corruption and Other Ideas from the Aspen Conclave
A few weeks back the Aspen Institute India invited essays based on a simple prompt, Do you have ideas that could address some of India’s problems? Some of these ideas were presented a few weeks back a...
by Shivam Srivastava
6th Jan 2010
· 5 min read
