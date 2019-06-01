EDITIONS
Shivangi Bhateliya
Owner at 360 Degree Social Media company Freelancing contractor Writer And website content writer Script writer

Explaining HR policies and procedures to employee is crucial to improve employee productivity

HR department, i.e. The Human Resource Management department
by Shivangi Bhateliya
Share on
16th Oct 2017 · 4 min read

Payroll policies and its relatedness with employees' productivity

It is a lucrative idea to adopt payroll software for your co
by Shivangi Bhateliya
Share on
16th Oct 2017 · 3 min read

Vanquish your doubts of web hosting

By 2025 every 3 of 5 people will talk more with bots than fa
by Shivangi Bhateliya
Share on
4th May 2017 · 3 min read

Digging deeper- Digital

2016 was digital friendly year. Medium and large sized busin
by Shivangi Bhateliya
Share on
4th May 2017 · 3 min read

Computer repairing tricks

Computer repairing tricks
by Shivangi Bhateliya
Share on
23rd Apr 2017 · 3 min read

Social media is trending

by Shivangi Bhateliya
Share on
9th Apr 2017 · 3 min read