Shivani Shankar
Shivani is a Computer Engineer from D.J. Sanghvi College of Engg and working at the number one Big 4, PwC. She loves connecting with people and motivating them to achieve their aspirations.
Quick Tips to Succeed in your Interviews!
Campus Placements 2016.
by Shivani Shankar
12th Sep 2016
· 7 min read
Steve Job Motivates!
by Shivani Shankar
3rd Jul 2016
· 1 min read
Let's make us smart!
Two things to make you smarter than the rest.
by Shivani Shankar
18th Jun 2016
· 2 min read
5 ways a kickass day!
How to live your life each day by completing all the work on time and yet having a life to enjoy.
by Shivani Shankar
4th Jun 2016
· 3 min read
Live. Laugh. Learn. Love. Loop.
I asked my brother today “What can I do to be more productiv
by Shivani Shankar
28th May 2016
· 4 min read
Completing your TO-DO List Daily!
"I need you to meet THE targets", Sharmaji's boss yeslled at
by Shivani Shankar
21st May 2016
· 4 min read
