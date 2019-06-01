EDITIONS
Shweta Vitta
Shweta is passionate about social innovation and entrepreneurship. At SocialStory, she is out to explore the impact these have on the country’s development.
Social Enterprise
How GoCoop is building an online marketplace for a million weavers and artisans in India
28th Feb 2017
· 7 min read
Education
How Cuemath is creating meaningful opportunities for educated homemakers
19th Jan 2017
· 5 min read
Healthcare
UE LifeSciences’ iBreastExam is making early-stage breast cancer detection affordable and accessible
27th Dec 2016
· 6 min read
Socent
Milaap is enabling social development through an online peer-to-peer model
19th Dec 2016
· 8 min read
Inspiration
How this NGO has crowd-funded dreams of 700 drought-hit farmers in Murta to build an 8km-long canal in just 15 days
2nd Jun 2016
· 5 min read
Education
Over 1,200 students have completed their graduation through Kumari Shibulal’s Sarojini Damodaran Foundation
1st Jun 2016
· 6 min read
