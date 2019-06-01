EDITIONS
Shweta Vitta
Shweta is passionate about social innovation and entrepreneurship. At SocialStory, she is out to explore the impact these have on the country’s development.
Social Enterprise

How GoCoop is building an online marketplace for a million weavers and artisans in India

by Shweta Vitta
Share on
28th Feb 2017 · 7 min read
Education

How Cuemath is creating meaningful opportunities for educated homemakers

by Shweta Vitta
Share on
19th Jan 2017 · 5 min read
Healthcare

UE LifeSciences’ iBreastExam is making early-stage breast cancer detection affordable and accessible

by Shweta Vitta
Share on
27th Dec 2016 · 6 min read
Socent

Milaap is enabling social development through an online peer-to-peer model

by Shweta Vitta
Share on
19th Dec 2016 · 8 min read
Inspiration

How this NGO has crowd-funded dreams of 700 drought-hit farmers in Murta to build an 8km-long canal in just 15 days

by Shweta Vitta
Share on
2nd Jun 2016 · 5 min read
Education

Over 1,200 students have completed their graduation through Kumari Shibulal’s Sarojini Damodaran Foundation

by Shweta Vitta
Share on
1st Jun 2016 · 6 min read