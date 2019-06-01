EDITIONS
Snigdha Sinha
Connoisseur of good things. La foi soulève les montagnes (Faith can move mountains). Reach me at snigdha@yourstory.com
NGO

How Chandaben Shroff’s mission, started in 1969, is today empowering 4,000 women artisans in Kutch

by Snigdha Sinha
Share on
27th Apr 2016 · 7 min read
Stories

This 26-year-old doctor turned serial entrepreneur and investor has invested in 26 startups

by Snigdha Sinha
Share on
17th Apr 2016 · 7 min read
Stories

How this open source platform is weaving stories of communities in their own languages

by Snigdha Sinha
Share on
14th Apr 2016 · 8 min read
Startup

Finding a co-working space that doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket just got easier with Sneed

by Snigdha Sinha
Share on
8th Apr 2016 · 5 min read
Healthcare

Stanford educated Ratul Narain is helping babies battle hypothermia with a simple bracelet

by Snigdha Sinha
Share on
7th Apr 2016 · 7 min read
Startup

How this bootstrapped startup crossed 100,000 app downloads within 8 weeks of its launch

by Snigdha Sinha
Share on
5th Apr 2016 · 6 min read