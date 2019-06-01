Sriram Subramanianis a Cloud Specialist and an OpenStack enthusiast. He is also an individual member of OpenStack Foundation, passionate about OpenStack's success overall, and in India particularly. Most recently he was a lead developer at ComputeNext, building a Federated Cloud Marketplace, where he gained expertise in multiple cloud platforms, including OpenStack. Prior to ComputeNext, he worked at companies like Microsoft, HDS and Intel, working primarily on Virtualization and Cloud Computing. His previous public speaking engagements include OpenStack Folsom summit and Seattle Tech Forum. He enjoys helping early stage startups and startup ecosystems. You can follow him @sriramhere.