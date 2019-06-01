EDITIONS
sriram.subramanian
Sriram Subramanianis a Cloud Specialist and an OpenStack enthusiast. He is also an individual member of OpenStack Foundation, passionate about OpenStack's success overall, and in India particularly. Most recently he was a lead developer at ComputeNext, building a Federated Cloud Marketplace, where he gained expertise in multiple cloud platforms, including OpenStack. Prior to ComputeNext, he worked at companies like Microsoft, HDS and Intel, working primarily on Virtualization and Cloud Computing. His previous public speaking engagements include OpenStack Folsom summit and Seattle Tech Forum. He enjoys helping early stage startups and startup ecosystems. You can follow him @sriramhere.
Cloud

OpenStack India Day 2013

OpenStack India Day 2013 is around the corner - mark your calendars! OpenStack India User Group is conducting second OpenStack India day on Sept 21, 2013.You can register here. It is also to be noted ...
26th Aug 2013 · 2 min read
Cloud

MBaaS - Quick Intro

 Credit: http://apievangelist.com/MBaaS refers to Mobile Backend as a Service. This is a fast growing *aaS segment, with more and more developers relying on these services for their apps. Parse was on...
6th Aug 2013 · 3 min read
Analysis

Should OpenStack Embrace AWS?

Randy Bias, CTO CloudScaling, a cloud pioneer and OpenStack board member, wrote an open letter to the OpenStack community today about the need to embrace AWS/ AWS API. It is timed interestingly, with ...
25th Jul 2013 · 3 min read
Cloud

Happy 3rd Birthday OpenStack!

Happy Birthday!OpenStackis 3 years now! Communities all around the world are (or planning) on celebratinghere(India),here(USA),here(Japan),here(China) andmore. Here is a quick summary on what the Open...
20th Jul 2013 · 1 min read
Interviews

Briefing Notes: Ravello Systems, the Cloud Application Hypervisor Company

CloudStory met with Navin Thadani, SVP of Products at Ravello Systems, the Cloud Application Hypervisor company. Navin walked through a demo of their cool technology using which one can rapidly protot...
19th Jul 2013 · 3 min read
Interviews

Briefing Notes: WSO2, the Enterprise Middleware Company

CloudStory.in met with Chris Haddad, VP of Technology Evangelism of WSO2, the enterprise middleware company at Structure 2013. We talked about their flagship PaaS platform - Stratos. Here is the brief...
10th Jul 2013 · 2 min read