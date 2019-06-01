EDITIONS
Login
Vinay Kanchan
Opinion
3 questions every startup needs to answer to catalyse creative thought
by Vinay Kanchan
Share on
20th Sep 2018
· 5 min read
Opinion
Mundial startup recipes: entrepreneurial lessons from the FIFA World Cup
by Vinay Kanchan
Share on
14th Jun 2018
· 5 min read
Opinion
5 lessons startups can learn from Stephen Hawking
by Vinay Kanchan
Share on
20th Mar 2018
· 7 min read
Opinion
In the startup world, love’s got everything to do with it
by Vinay Kanchan
Share on
14th Feb 2018
· 5 min read
Opinion
Ronaldinho and the art of startups
by Vinay Kanchan
Share on
23rd Jan 2018
· 6 min read
Opinion
Why startups might be a case of ‘child’s play’
by Vinay Kanchan
Share on
14th Nov 2017
· 5 min read
More Stories