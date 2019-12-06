2020 Triumph Rocket 3 launches in India at Rs 18 lakh

The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 is the world's torquiest series production motorcycle. Its 15 percent lighter aluminium frame will help in faster acceleration.

By YS Auto
6th Dec 2019
British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph has launched the 2020 Rocket 3 in India at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The new motorcycle is bigger, more powerful, as well as lighter than the old model.


Besides that, Triumph Rocket 3 is also Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the old motorcycle as the new model is being imported to India via Thailand.


India has a free trade agreement with the South East Asian nation, which allows products to be imported with reduced taxes.


Powering the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 is a 2,458cc in-line, three-cylinder engine. Coupled to a six-speed gearbox, the engine produces 167 PS of power and 221 Nm of torque.


The powertrain is now 18 kg lighter while the overall weight of the Rocket 3 has been reduced by 40 kg, bringing the overall kerb weight down to 291 kg. That’s not all – the motorcycle can now sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.


2020 Triumph Rocket 3
The suspension system in the new Rocket 3 consists of 47 mm upside-down fork sourced from Showa up front, and a monoshock in the rear with a Showa piggyback reservoir and remote adjuster.


The setup in the rear is fully adjustable while the front is adjustable for compression and rebound. Also, the braking system includes dual 320 mm discs with Brembo Stylema callipers in the front and a single 300 mm disc in the rear with Brembo M4.32 callipers. The cornering ABS is a standard feature in the Rocket 3.


Triumph has fitted the 2020 Rocket 3 with a fully coloured TFT instrumentation and all-LED lighting. Also, on offer are traction control, four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider configurable), Hill Hold Control, Cruise Control, keyless ignition, and turn by turn navigation.


The Triumph Rocket 3 was first unveiled in 2004 while the 2020 model was introduced in July 2019.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


