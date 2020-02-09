Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki showcases its BS-VI range and Katana

Suzuki Motorcycle India has showcased BS-VI compliant versions of its domestic two-wheeler line-up. The company was the only player in the two-wheeler category to have gained on volumes, as well as market share in 2019, and expects the growth spurt to continue.





While Suzuki has not launched or showcased any new products or concepts, the Japanese two-wheeler maker showcased its premium motorcycle Katana, which was globally unveiled in 2018 ahead of EICMA.





Here’s all you need to know about Suzuki’s line-up from Auto Expo 2020:

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

The BS-VI Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 remains visually the same as the outgoing BS-IV model. Standard fitment includes an LED headlamp, all-digital instrumentation, and a clip-on handlebar.





Its 249cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine produces 26.5 PS of power at a slightly higher engine speed and 22.2 Nm of torque (down from 22.6 Nm). The gearbox remains the same six-speed unit. Suzuki also retails a street naked motorcycle based on this fully-faired motorcycle, the Gixxer 250, which utilises the same powerplant but gets a bar-style handlebar.

The BS-IV Gixxer SF 250 and the Gixxer 250 are priced at Rs 1,70,655 and Rs 1,59,800 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. Suzuki will be launching the BS-VI versions of the Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 in March 2020.





Suzuki Gixxer 155

One of the most versatile in the 150-160cc range, the street-naked Gixxer 155 is soon set to be BS-VI compliant. Showcased at Auto Expo 2020, the motorcycle, like its quarter-litre counterpart, remains visually identical.





Powering the motorcycle is a 155cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which produces 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of torque. In comparison, the BS-IV version delivered 14.1 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque. The gearbox remains a five-speed unit.





Standard features in Gixxer 155 and Gixxer SF 155 include LED headlamp, digital instrumentation, and LED taillamp. Pricing details of both the motorcycles will be revealed in March 2020.

Suzuki Intruder 155





One of the quirkiest looking motorcycles available in India, the Intruder 155 was also showcased in BS-VI compliant form. The cruiser-styled Intruder was expected to gain a bigger, quarter-litre powerplant from the Gixxer SF 250. However, it retains the smaller 155cc mill, similar to the Gixxer SF 155.





Earlier, offered in two variants – one with a carburettor and one with fuel injection – the BS-VI Intruder will be retailed only with the latter. Coupled to a five-speed gearbox, the engine produces 13.6 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of torque.

The motorcycle has halogen headlamps and digital instrumentation. Disc brakes are present at both ends, but is assisted by a single-channel ABS. The curvaceous Intruder also gets a pillion backrest, which adds to the comfort levels for the pillion rider.





Like the Gixxer family, Suzuki will be revealing the prices for the BS-VI Intruder 155 in March 2020.

Suzuki Burgman Street 125

The Burgman Street 125 is a premium, sporty scooter, and to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, it gains fuel-injection, replacing the old carburettor. The 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine produces an unchanged 8.7 PS of power, albeit at a slightly higher engine speed. Its torque output has reduced from 10 Nm from 10.2 Nm in BS-IV tune.





Suzuki has replaced the Glass Sparkle Black paint scheme with a new Matte Bordeaux Red, which was earlier introduced in the Access 125. Other colour options including Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, and Pearl Mirage White have been retained. Besides that, the Burgman Street 125 has also gained an integrated engine start and a kill switch on the left side of the handlebar.





Other features in the scooter include a LED headlamp, digital instrumentation, a 2.0-litre glove box, and rack for storage with DC charging socket, and aluminium footpegs.





Suzuki will be revealing the prices of the BS-VI Burgman Street 125 by the end of February 2020.

Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT

The updated BS-VI Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, like the company’s domestic line-up, retains the design elements of the outgoing BS-IV edition. However, the adventure-oriented motorcycle gains new decals on the fuel tank and tank extensions.





At the heart of BS-VI V-Strom 650XT is a 645cc 90-degree V-Twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor coupled to a six-speed gearbox. The engine pushes out 70 PS of power and 62 Nm of torque, both of which are unchanged in comparison to the BS-IV version.





Standard features in the V-Strom 650 XT include a halogen headlamp, a LED taillight, semi-digital instrument cluster, a 20-litre fuel tank, tall windscreen, and spoke wheels with compatible tubeless tyres. The instrumentation is a mix of digital and analogue. However, the key highlight of the V-Strom 650 XT is the presence of switchable traction control with two modes.





The company is yet to confirm the launch timeline of the BS-VI V-Strom 650 XT. However, we expect an announcement by early next month with a price hike of around 10 percent.





Suzuki Katana

The Suzuki Katana brand name brings back the legacy from the Katana-branded motorcycles sold by the Japanese motorcycle maker in the US back in the 80s and 90s.





The neo-retro motorcycle gets all the standard modern-day bells and whistles including the likes of LED headlamps, a coloured TFT screen, 43 mm fully-adjustable KYB upside-down front forks, and electronics like traction control.





Powering the Katana is the same 999cc inline, four-cylinder K5 engine of the GSX-S1000F. Coupled to a six-speed gearbox, the engine produces 150 PS of power and 105 Nm of torque. However, it weighs a hefty 215 kg (wet). The Suzuki Katana has a very accessible seat height of 825 mm, which will be a boon for shorter riders. The motorcycle is also offered with a slipper clutch. Brakes include dual discs in the front and a single unit in the rear.

While there is no timeline for the Katana to be launched in India, we expect Suzuki to use the CKD (completely knocked down) route to keep prices under check.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







