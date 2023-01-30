Lamborghini posts record sales in India last year; sold 92 units in 2022

Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini has reported record sales in India with 92 units in 2022, growing at 33% from the previous year.





The company, which sells a range of super luxury cars with prices starting from Rs 3.16 crore in India, had recorded its previous best-ever sales in the country in 2021 with 69 units. Before that its best sales was in 2019 when it had sold a total of 52 units.

Lamborghini supercars on display

Globally, the company said 2022 saw the best sales figure ever and delivered 9,233 cars worldwide, an increase of 10% over the previous year.





"In all the macro-regions the sign was clearly positive, maintaining a homogeneous and consistent distribution, with Asia registering a 14%, followed by America with (over) 10% and EMEA with (over) 7% compared to 2021. Sales in the key markets broke all records," Automobili Lamborghini said in a statement.

Further, the company said, "Along with the Chinese Mainland, which is one of the markets that contributed to the substantial sales performance in Asia Pacific region, India also recorded a significant increase of 33% and attributed to 92 cars delivered in 2022."





The US continued to be its top market with 2,721 cars delivered, up 10%, followed by Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau at 1,018 units, up 9% and Germany with 808 units, a growth of 14%.





In the UK, the company sold 650 cars, up 15% and in Japan 546 cars were delivered at a growth of 22% over the previous year.





"Our trend of growth and development continues, and this shows that our direction is sound and our choices are on the mark...We have been able to carefully and meticulously manage an extraordinary order intake, pursuing a clear strategy with the primary objective of maintaining controlled growth to protect the exclusivity of our brand," Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO and Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director - Asia Pacific

Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific Regional Director, Francesco Scardaoni said it was an incredible year for Lamborghini Asia Pacific region as the company witnessed a positive growth across key markets such as Chinese Mainland, Hongkong and Macau, Japan and similarly in India as well.





"In the latter, indeed, we have also noticed a double-digit growth in terms of deliveries and it is one of the top performing regional markets that recorded the most in terms of order collection on our latest Lamborghini models," he added.





On the outlook, Winkelmann said 2023 is going to be "a year of challenges and changes that we are ready to confront by always pushing ourselves beyond."





He further said, "We now have the opportunity to focus on our next objectives also thanks to an 18-month waiting list, which enables us to look to the future and the upcoming goals with confidence."