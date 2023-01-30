Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Lamborghini posts record sales in India last year; sold 92 units in 2022

By Press Trust of India
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 07:54:15 GMT+0000
Lamborghini posts record sales in India last year; sold 92 units in 2022
Lamborghini sold 92 units in 2022, growing at 33% from the previous year.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini has reported record sales in India with 92 units in 2022, growing at 33% from the previous year.


The company, which sells a range of super luxury cars with prices starting from Rs 3.16 crore in India, had recorded its previous best-ever sales in the country in 2021 with 69 units. Before that its best sales was in 2019 when it had sold a total of 52 units.

Lamborghini -1

Lamborghini supercars on display

Globally, the company said 2022 saw the best sales figure ever and delivered 9,233 cars worldwide, an increase of 10% over the previous year.


"In all the macro-regions the sign was clearly positive, maintaining a homogeneous and consistent distribution, with Asia registering a 14%, followed by America with (over) 10% and EMEA with (over) 7% compared to 2021. Sales in the key markets broke all records," Automobili Lamborghini said in a statement.

ALSO READ
Budget 2023: Expectations of the auto industry

Further, the company said, "Along with the Chinese Mainland, which is one of the markets that contributed to the substantial sales performance in Asia Pacific region, India also recorded a significant increase of 33% and attributed to 92 cars delivered in 2022."


The US continued to be its top market with 2,721 cars delivered, up 10%, followed by Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau at 1,018 units, up 9% and Germany with 808 units, a growth of 14%.


In the UK, the company sold 650 cars, up 15% and in Japan 546 cars were delivered at a growth of 22% over the previous year.


"Our trend of growth and development continues, and this shows that our direction is sound and our choices are on the mark...We have been able to carefully and meticulously manage an extraordinary order intake, pursuing a clear strategy with the primary objective of maintaining controlled growth to protect the exclusivity of our brand," Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said.

Lamborghini 2

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO and Francesco Scardaoni, Region Director - Asia Pacific

Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific Regional Director, Francesco Scardaoni said it was an incredible year for Lamborghini Asia Pacific region as the company witnessed a positive growth across key markets such as Chinese Mainland, Hongkong and Macau, Japan and similarly in India as well.


"In the latter, indeed, we have also noticed a double-digit growth in terms of deliveries and it is one of the top performing regional markets that recorded the most in terms of order collection on our latest Lamborghini models," he added.


On the outlook, Winkelmann said 2023 is going to be "a year of challenges and changes that we are ready to confront by always pushing ourselves beyond."


He further said, "We now have the opportunity to focus on our next objectives also thanks to an 18-month waiting list, which enables us to look to the future and the upcoming goals with confidence." 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Future of mobility: What's driving India’s push towards EVs

What does BS6 phase 2 mean for the Indian auto industry?

Zoomcar’s profits tumbles 54%, though total income grows over 100% in FY22

Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism: Hindenburg on Adani "loot"

Daily Capsule
Budget 2023: Expectations from India Inc
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The new X-Factor from BMW in its entry-level SUV at Rs 45.90 lakh

Porsche's car delivery in India rises 64% to 779 units in 2022

Maruti Suzuki grand electrification plans– six EVs in India by FY2030

Budget 2023: Expectations of the auto industry

2023 Hyundai Aura facelift offers fresh look, enhanced safety

BMW X7 gets midlife makeover, priced at Rs 1.22 Cr