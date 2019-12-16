Baby Harley Davidson ready to hit production and testing stage in China

US-based motorcycle maker Harley Davidson’s latest attempt to offer a more accessible product to emerging markets has reached the next level. A report in Bennetts reveals that the American motorcycle manufacturer and its Chinese partner Qianjiang, have signed off the design phase of the new baby Harley. The motorcycle is now ready to hit the production and testing phase.





Earlier in June 2019, Qianjiang and Harley Davidson announced to co-develop a new entry-level 338cc motorcycle. The new motorcycle will be manufactured at Qianjiang's facility in the city of Wenling, East China's Zhejiang province.









The American motorcycle maker aims to receive half of its revenue from its international markets by 2027 as its domestic sales continue to drop. It is working to attract younger riders with more accessible and sporty products. Its alliance with Qianjiang Group is a testament to the company's latest strategy.





Harley received widespread criticism from its domestic market when it announced the Street 750 and Street 500 to be made in India. However, this time around, the new baby Harley is not expected to be introduced in the US, or even Europe.





Initially, the new 'HD350' will be focussed on the Chinese market, with the launch slated for some time around end-2020. Last year, Harley registered a 27 percent increase in retail sales from 2017, in China.





While details about the powertrain are still sketchy, what we know so far is that the powertrain originates from the Benelli 302S, another product by the Qianjiang Group. Other features include a trellis frame and a tubular swingarm, an LED headlamp, and an upside-down front suspension. The sketch released in June also shows the presence of twin discs in the front wheel, a feature synonymous with 300cc Benelli motorcycles.





Harley may even localise production of the new HD350 in India by introducing the motorcycle via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, sources familiar with the matter said. This will allow the company to price the motorcycle competitively.





(Edited by Suman Singh)








