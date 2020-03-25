Coronavirus: MG Motor donates Rs 2Cr to fight COVID-19 pandemic

MG Motor India on Wednesday announced that it will be donating Rs 2 crore as medical aid to fight and overcome the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Half of this contribution comes directly from the company while the rest has been raised by its employees.





The contribution will be provided to government hospitals and health institutions providing medical assistance in Gurugram and Halol (Vadodara) to ensure the health and well-being of those belonging to the underprivileged sections of society. A portion of the fund will also be earmarked for the well-being of medical staff and healthcare workers.









The contribution includes gloves, masks, ventilators, medicines, and hospital beds depending on the particular requirement of a specific government hospital and health institution.





MG Motor has also confirmed that it is facilitating and advising its dealers to ensure enhanced insurance cover for their 5,000 employees across the country.





Earlier this week, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, announced that the Indian conglomerate has begun working on utilising its manufacturing facilities to build ventilators. He added that the group’s holiday homes and resorts can also be converted to temporary care facilities if the need be.





MG Motor, as well as all other manufacturers across India, have shut down manufacturing facilities as a preventive measure. This necessary move by automakers will have a serious impact on the already stressed automobile industry.





Speaking about the impact of the ongoing shutdown, Rajan Wadhera, President of SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), said, “As per quick estimates by SIAM, it is expected that plant closure of auto OEMs and components will lead to loss of more than Rs 2,300 crore in turnover for each day of closure.”





The ongoing shutdown of dealerships also raises concern for the pending inventory of BS-IV compliant vehicles that can no longer be registered. While the original deadline was for March 31, 2020, RTOs are at present non-operational and no new vehicles are being registered.





