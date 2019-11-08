Electric scooter Okinawa Lite launches in India at Rs 59,990

The Okinawa Lite is targeted at the youth and women buyers and comes with a three-year warranty for the electric motor and battery.

By YS Auto
8th Nov 2019
Okinawa Scooters has launched the Okinawa Lite in India at Rs 59,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This slow speed electric scooter has a range of 50 to 60 km per charge.


Focussed on day-to-day, short distance commute, the Okinawa Lite comes with a detachable lithium-ion battery which can be easily charged at the convenience of one’s home. The electric scooter does not need any registration or driving license for riding.


Okinawa Lite


Speaking about the new launch, Jeetender Sharma, Founder and Managing Director of Okinawa Autotech, said,


“We are super excited to bring the new Lite to India. Currently, the market is cluttered with various slow-speed scooters. The all-new Okinawa Lite is ready to take the market by storm and break this clutter by offering state-of-the-art technology, along with the perfect balance of style and ease of use, for the youth of India. Its revolutionary design, style, and technology have been crafted keeping the young generation in mind, adapting to their changing tastes, and choices. The new Lite is also a perfect fit for women with its ease of driving and compact design.”


The Okinawa Lite is powered by a waterproof 250 watt brushless DC motor. Providing power to this motor is a 40 volt 1.25 kWh lithium-ion battery. The scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and takes between four to five hours to fully charge.


Regenerative braking is also on offer to further build up the range. The scooter is shod with alloy wheels. The suspension system includes conventional telescopic fork up front and dual tube spring type shock absorbers in the rear. Braking includes a disc brake in the front and is assisted by electronic ABS.


Okinawa Lite front three quarter


Other features include an LED speedometer, all LED lighting, push-button self-start, and under-seat storage of 17 litres. The scooter has a ground clearance of 160 mm. Okinawa Lite is available in sparkle white and sparkle blue colour options.


Okinawa Scooters is a 100 percent electric two-wheeler in business since 2015. The company has 292 dealers across India and retail products like the Praise, Ridge, Ridge+, iPraise+, and PraisePro.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


