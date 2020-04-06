Global autonomous vehicle market demand to reach 4.2M units by 2030, says report

Autonomous vehicles are expected to see heavy adoption in markets like the United States, China, and Japan.

By Neelanjan Chakraborty
6th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The global autonomous vehicle market demand is expected to reach 4.2 million units by 2030. A report released by Grand View Research claims that the segment will grow at 63.1 percent (CAGR), buoyed by the increased investments by legacy automakers, as well as new entrants.


Autonomous vehicles are a combination of various networking systems and sensors which assist computers in driving the vehicles with minimum or no human inputs. Tesla is one of the most well-known players in the world with an operational autonomous vehicle project.


Several major legacy automakers like General Motors, Volvo, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, and BMW are making significant investments in the research and development of technologies.


Autonomous vehicles
Also Read

Global automotive telematics will be $149.9B market by 2030: Report


New entrants too, are getting into the foray and are working on their own autonomous vehicles, including the likes of Google, Apple, and Uber. The ever increasing government regulations in various developed and developing nations will be a key reason behind the faster adoption of autonomous vehicles.


This growing trend of autonomous vehicles is attracting larger investments in the development of these automobiles. Large-scale testing in markets like the United States, China, and Japan are expected to lead to faster adoption of autonomous cars and trucks.

India, though, has been on the back foot when it comes to autonomous vehicles.


Last year, during the annual general meeting of SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), Nitin Gadkari, India’s Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways expressed his apprehensions against autonomous vehicles. He even went on to announce that he will not allow driverless cars in India, as he believes that they have the potential to render one crore people jobless.


A country like India, though, will face a significant challenge for autonomous vehicles further because of lack of infrastructure which includes largely unmarked roads, little to no awareness of lane driving, and roads riddled with potholes.


However, basic levels of automation can be hugely beneficial to remove driver error-based accidents.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

UM Motorcycles – a tale of disgruntled dealers and aggrieved customers

Neelanjan Chakraborty

From GST cut to BS-VI extension, KPMG recommends steps to revive Indian auto industry

Neelanjan Chakraborty

[Funding alert] Reliance Industries invests Rs 500 Cr in edtech startup Embibe

Sampath Putrevu

India's leading VCs reveal guidelines to survive coronavirus

Team YS
Daily Capsule
India's leading VCs reveal guidelines to survive coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

UM Motorcycles – a tale of disgruntled dealers and aggrieved customers

Neelanjan Chakraborty

From GST cut to BS-VI extension, KPMG recommends steps to revive Indian auto industry

Neelanjan Chakraborty

Global automotive telematics will be $149.9B market by 2030: Report

Neelanjan Chakraborty

Toyota and BYD announce joint venture to make electric vehicles

YS Auto

All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s decision on unsold BS-IV inventory

YS Auto

Zypp eyes Rs 100 Cr funding, to expand services to six more cities

Neelanjan Chakraborty

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Wed Apr 08 2020

Future of Brands

Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru