Gurugram-based electric vehicle startup Okinawa will be launching its first electric motorcycle – OKI 100 – by June 2020. The vehicle will get several premium features and will be vastly different from the concept model showcased at the 2018 edition of Auto Expo.





Speaking to AutoStory, Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director of Okinawa Scooters, has confirmed that the OKI 100 will be a full-sized motorcycle similar unlike the monkey bike styled concept model.





The motorcycle showcased at Auto Expo 2018 bore an uncanny resemblance to Ducati’s Monster family.





“Launching by the end of next quarter, the OKI 100 will get several premium features. It will be a full-sized, connected motorcycle and will be offered with GPS, navigation, geofencing, and an immobiliser. At less than Rs 1 lakh, it will have a top speed of 100 kmph and a 150 km range on a single charge. We will also be offering high-speed charging with the OKI 100, which will juice it up in two to three hours.”





In concept form, the OKI 100 had a paltry power output of 3.3 PS from a 72 volt, 63 Ah lithium-ion battery.









“Our product will be fitted with a detachable lithium-ion battery. It will be as good as a 150cc internal combustion engine motorcycle available in the Indian market,” added Jeetender.





The motorcycle was showcased with premium upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. The startup may retain the setup and also continue with the disc brake only setup.





The OKI 100 will be competing against the Revolt RV 400, which is powered by a 3 kW electric motor and has a range of 156 km. However, the Revolt has a top speed of 86 km.





Okinawa plans to manufacture the OKI 100 at its Bhiwadi-based manufacturing facility in Rajasthan, which has a current annual production capacity of 90,000 units.





This can be increased to 1.80 lakh units if the startup moves to a two-shift plan for the factory. Okinawa also intends to open a larger second plant near the existing one.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)