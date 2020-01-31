Hyundai to showcase new micro SUV concept and several facelifts at Auto Expo 2020

At this year’s Auto Expo in Delhi, Hyundai India will be showcasing several facelifts of its existing models along with a new micro SUV concept, the Venue.

By YS Auto
31st Jan 2020
India’s second-largest selling carmaker is all set to take on another edition of the Delhi Auto Expo scheduled for next month. Despite the ongoing slowdown in the Indian automotive market, Hyundai has managed to not just retain its market position, but also increase its market share.


This has been possible largely due to its new compact SUV, the Venue, which garnered over 70,000 units sales in 2019. The compact SUV also won the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2019 award.


The South Korean carmaker, which aims to increase its market share to 20 percent, will be showcasing several updates to its existing models and a new micro SUV concept model.


Here are five cars which Hyundai will be showcasing at Auto Expo 2020.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

The 2020 Hyundai Verna was first showcased at the Chengdu Auto Show in September 2019. However, the company is expected to make a few design changes to make the car more appealing to the Indian audience.


These may include a wider cascading grille in the front and a more toned boot. Besides that, the Verna will get a fully redesigned headlamp assembly and new diamond-cut alloy wheels.


Keeping up with the latest fad, the facelifted Verna will get a connected taillamp, as seen in most modern-day Hyundai models around the world. Powertrain options will include a new 1.5-litre diesel engine, which has previously been seen in the Kia Seltos, replacing the old 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre diesel mills.


Coupled to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, this engine can produce 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The petrol options will also have a 1.5-litre petrol unit similar to Seltos. While the gearbox options will be the same as the diesel, the engine produces 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque.


Other features in the 2020 Hyundai Verna will include a new 12.3-inch fully-digital LCD instrument console and an 8.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. We expect Hyundai to launch it in India by mid-2020.


Hyundai Creta

Hyundai ix25

The new Hyundai Creta is getting the ix25 facelift, first unveiled in China in October 2019. But, this SUV will also get a new grille (different from the Chinese version). Besides that, the next-gen Hyundai Creta will measure around 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height. It will also be shod with a similar diamond cut alloy wheels from the new Verna, albeit in a bigger 17-inch size.


Powertrain options will be the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel as seen in the new Verna. However, Hyundai India is also expected to introduce the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol to the Creta. In the SUV, this forced induction engine is expected to produce 120 PS of power, while gearbox options for this powertrain will include a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.


There has so far been no news on the interiors of the new Creta. However, we expect it to be similar to the layout in the new Verna. Safety features will include an electric parking brake with auto-hold function and a 360-degree camera. The 2020 Hyundai Creta too is expected to launch in March 2020.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai’s answer to the MG Hector, Jeep Compass, and Tata Harrier will be the updated version of the Tucson SUV. It will get a tweaked front fascia with new LED headlamps, restyled bumpers, a new fog lamp housing, the familiar cascading grille, and a new skid plate. Moreover, it also features repositioned air intakes, revised tail lamps, and new exhaust tips.


The powertrain will be the same 2.0-litre petrol (155 PS/192 Nm) and a 2.0-litre diesel (185 PS/400 Nm) engines, albeit in BS-VI tune. The existing SUV is shod with a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic. However, the updated Tucson will get an eight-speed automatic for the diesel. Also, Hyundai may offer a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with the diesel option, which provides an electric boost of up to 12 kW (16 PS). The battery gets charged during in-gear deceleration and braking. Hyundai aims to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to seven percent with the new mild-hybrid system.


Features will include an updated eight-inch freestanding central display for the infotainment system, car-like horizontal central air vents, second-row USB charging, and a panoramic sunroof. We also expect the 360-degree camera from the new Creta to also be offered in the updated version of SUV.


Hyundai Elite i20

Hyundai Elite i20

One of the largest-selling premium hatchbacks, the Hyundai Elite i20 will get a major update at the Auto Expo 2020. The car will be updated from skin to bone including a new and wider iteration of Hyundai's cascading grille, upswept headlamps and a more European-styled layout. The front bumper will carry design inspiration from the Elantra.


The premium hatchback will also get a restyled boot lid and new tail lamps with integrated indicators connected via light strips or reflectors. The new Elite i20 will also have the Hyundai BlueLink system.


Powertrain options will include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (83 PS) with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel (90 PS) mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic. Besides that, the new Elite i20 will also get the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill (100 PS) with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission options.


This car is expected to be launched in June 2020.


Hyundai AX concept

Hyundai Curb concept


The micro SUV concept Hyundai AX will be showcased at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020 next month. Based on the Santro’s K1 platform, the AX, when in production, will be pitted against the Maruti Ignis. Apart from India, it will also be retailed in its home market in South Korea, where it has an annual sales target of 70,000 units.


The AX concept is expected to bear the same 1.1-litre engine as the Santro, which produces 69 PS of power and 99 Nm of torque. Gearbox options are expected to include a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT (automated manual transmission).


However, concept AX’s production version seems to be still far away with several sources close to the development pointing to a 2021 launch for India.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


