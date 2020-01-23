Kia Motors reports 1,410 bookings for the luxury MPV Carnival

Out of every 100 Carnival MPV booked, 64 were of the top-end (Limousine) trim.

By YS Auto
23rd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Kia Motors has confirmed that its upcoming premium MPV, the Carnival, has received 1,410 bookings. The South Korean carmaker began accepting bookings for its new offering on January 21, 2020. Interested customers can still book the Carnival online or at any of the 265 touchpoints across 160 cities in India by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.


The company will be revealing the prices of the Kia Carnival at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020. Positioned as a luxury MPV, the Carnival has no direct rival in India and is expected to be positioned above the Toyota Innova.


Kia Carnival
Also Read

Kia Motors to launch Carnival in India: here are the top 7 features expected to be present in the upcoming MPV


Powering the Kia Carnival is a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 200 PS of power and 440 Nm of torque. The MPV is offered only with a single eight-speed automatic gearbox option. It will be retailed as a seven-seater, eight-seater, or a nine-seater. It gets features like six-airbags, auto headlamps, 18-inch wheels, hill start assist control, and cornering brake control.


Speaking about the healthy response received for the Carnival, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO of Kia Motors India, said,


“We attained 1,410 bookings for Kia’s new offering in the Indian market in just one day after we started accepting pre-orders. This heartening response to our first product in this aspirational category is proof of the power of Kia Brand in India. It is also clear that there was an unmet demand for a world-class product like the Carnival in India. Our priority now is to make sure our extravagant by design Carnival reaches those who have reposed faith in it and Kia Motors at the earliest.”


Kia will be assembling the Carnival at its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. The MPV also comes with features like dual-panel electric sunroof, 10.1-inch infotainment system, electronic tailgate, roll-over mitigation, and one-touch sliding door.


The carmaker is also expected to showcase its upcoming sub 4m compact SUV at the Auto Expo in February.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Kia to launch luxury MPV Carnival MPV in 2020

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s how this Mumbai-based startup is changing the way India finances two-wheelers

YS Auto

Maruti Baleno emerges as the largest selling passenger car in India in December 2019

YS Auto

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Series D round of $105M led by Accel and B Capital; now valued at $520M

Sindhu Kashyaap

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
This ‘Zoho for hospitality and travel’ startup is gunning for unicorn status (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

TVS updates Star City Plus, Apache RTR 160 to meet BS-VI emission norms

YS Auto

Kawasaki launches BS-VI compliant Ninja 650 with new design and TFT instrumentation

YS Auto

Force Motors unveils all-new 'Traveller' with BS-VI diesel, electric engine options

Press Trust of India

Here’s how this Mumbai-based startup is changing the way India finances two-wheelers

YS Auto

Tata Motors enters premium hatchback segment, rolls out Altroz

Press Trust of India

Maruti Baleno emerges as the largest selling passenger car in India in December 2019

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore