Kia Motors reports 1,410 bookings for the luxury MPV Carnival

Kia Motors has confirmed that its upcoming premium MPV, the Carnival, has received 1,410 bookings. The South Korean carmaker began accepting bookings for its new offering on January 21, 2020. Interested customers can still book the Carnival online or at any of the 265 touchpoints across 160 cities in India by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.





The company will be revealing the prices of the Kia Carnival at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020. Positioned as a luxury MPV, the Carnival has no direct rival in India and is expected to be positioned above the Toyota Innova.









Powering the Kia Carnival is a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 200 PS of power and 440 Nm of torque. The MPV is offered only with a single eight-speed automatic gearbox option. It will be retailed as a seven-seater, eight-seater, or a nine-seater. It gets features like six-airbags, auto headlamps, 18-inch wheels, hill start assist control, and cornering brake control.





Speaking about the healthy response received for the Carnival, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO of Kia Motors India, said,





“We attained 1,410 bookings for Kia’s new offering in the Indian market in just one day after we started accepting pre-orders. This heartening response to our first product in this aspirational category is proof of the power of Kia Brand in India. It is also clear that there was an unmet demand for a world-class product like the Carnival in India. Our priority now is to make sure our extravagant by design Carnival reaches those who have reposed faith in it and Kia Motors at the earliest.”





Kia will be assembling the Carnival at its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. The MPV also comes with features like dual-panel electric sunroof, 10.1-inch infotainment system, electronic tailgate, roll-over mitigation, and one-touch sliding door.





The carmaker is also expected to showcase its upcoming sub 4m compact SUV at the Auto Expo in February.





(Edited by Suman Singh)





﻿