Lexus commences local assembly in India with 2020 ES 300h

Luxury carmaker Lexus on Friday has confirmed that it will commence the local assembling of its cars in India. The ES 300h sedan will be the company’s first product to be assembled in the country at its parent company, Toyota’s Bidadi-based plant in Karnataka.





The company began assembling the Lexus ES 300h in India earlier this month. Its first locally produced unit is set to reach dealerships in February 2020. At present, the ES 300h falls under 100 percent import duty bracket. With the car being retailed via the completely knocked down (CKD) route, import duty is being brought down to 30 percent.









Lexus has passed on the benefit of reduced import duty to customers. The 2020 Lexus ES 300h is now priced at Rs 51.90 lakh for the Exquisite trim (down by Rs 8 lakh). The Luxury trim will be offered at Rs 56.95 lakh (reduced by Rs 3 lakh).





Speaking on the localisation plans of Lexus, Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman of Lexus India, said, “This new chapter is significant for Lexus and our presence in India. Today’s announcement represents our strong commitment to not just delivering an exceptional product and experience for our guests here, but sustainably enhancing our business for greater contribution to the economy and industry in India. It also clearly shows our strong trust in the skills and craftsmanship of the Indian workforce for producing quality products.”





Powering the Lexus ES 300h is a 2.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 215 bhp of power and 213 Nm of torque. The hybrid sedan is now 66mm longer, 5mm lower, and 45 mm wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase too has been extended by 50mm. Besides that, the ES 300h is fitted with a safety net of 10 airbags.





The 2020 Lexus ES 300h is inspired by the LS 500h, and also comes with new exteriors including a bigger chrome grille, lending it a sportier stance.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







