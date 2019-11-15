Maxus D90 may launch in India as MG Motor resumes testing the SUV

A recent sighting of a camouflaged test unit of Maxus D90 in India suggests that MG Motor may launch its seven-seater SUV in India around mid-2020.





Maxus is a brand owned by SAIC, the parent company of MG Motor India.





The Maxus D90, if launched in India, will be directly competing with Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Ford Endeavour. The D90 utilises a ladder frame chassis from the T60 pick-up truck.





The dimensions of the Maxus D90 stand at 5,005 mm in length, 1,932 mm in width, and 1,875 mm in height. Also, the SUV has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. In India, MG may offer the D90 in 2+3+2 and 2+3+3 layout.





Other features include 21-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. The diver’s seat can be adjusted across eight settings with four-way lumbar support.









Powering the rebadged MG D90 will be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 221 bhp of power and 360 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre diesel mill from the Hector may also be offered.





The gearbox options will include a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. The Chinese-owned British car manufacturer, MG Motor will also offer a four-wheel-drive system in the top-end variant.





The SUV is expected to carry a price tag of about Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).









MG Motor will be launching the ZS EV in India next month. The electric SUV is expected to be powered by a 44.5 kWh water-cooled, lithium-ion battery, which has a combined range of 263 km.





In fact, the company has commenced equipping its dealers with fast charging stations.









(Edited by Suman Singh)







