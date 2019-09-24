Tata Motors announces new Pro Edition package for its domestic passenger vehicle range

Tata Motors has further increased the value of its product portfolio by launching Pro Edition of its passenger vehicle range. This new Pro Edition will offer more features to both existing and new customers of Tata Harrier, Tata Hexa, Tata Nexon, Tata Tigor and Tata Tiago. The Pro Edition package starts from as low as INR 29,999.





These new features include a variety of handy accessories including front parking sensors, app based TPMS and wireless mobile holders. Besides that, the Pro Editions will help increasing the desirability quotient Tata’s domestic passenger vehicle portfolio by offering features like automatic sunroof, chrome packs and ambient mood lighting.





Speaking at the launch of Pro Edition, Mr. SN Burman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “To add more cheer to this year’s festive season, we are delighted to announce the launch of the Pro Edition accessory packs for our valuable customers. These accessory packs will not only enhance the aesthetic appearance of our cars, but will also provide an exciting overall customer experience for all our existing new buyers. We are hopeful that these accessory packs will make this festive season more joyous for our customers, adding a dash of style and character to their cars.”





The new Pro Edition package of Tata Motors will be available at all Tata Motors dealerships across India through Tata Motors Genuine Accessories. The company also recently unveiled the Ziptron, their electric vehicle technology which will see the first product hitting the road in Q4 of FY 2019-2020.





Tata Motors domestic sales experienced a drop of 49% with just 29,140 units dispatched in August 2019. Cumulative sales of for the financial year 2019-20 (April 2019 to August 2019) stood at 1,93,957 cars as against 2,73,685 units during the same months last year.