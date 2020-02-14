Tesla plans to build heavier, long-range version of Model 3 at Shanghai Gigafactory

The longer-range version of the heavier Tesla Model 3 will be fitted with all-wheel drive as standard.

By YS Auto
14th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

American electric carmaker Tesla is planning to build a heavier version of its Model 3 at its $2 billion Gigafactory in Shanghai, China.


Operations in the facility resumed earlier on Monday after the extended Lunar New Year holiday celebrations, following the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the Chinese government had ordered the Shanghai facility to be shut down on January 29, 2020, due to the virus scare.


Tesla Model 3
Also Read

Elon Musk hands over first batch of Made-in-China Teslas to early buyers in Shanghai


According to a filing made to the regulatory authorities in China, the new version of the Model 3 will be 130 kg heavier than the entry-level variant retailed in the country. Several media reports suggest that the heavier Model 3 will be a longer-range version that Tesla at present imports from the United States.


The electric sedan’s base variant has a claimed range of 403 km (250 miles) while the long-range variant has a maximum range (claimed) of 518 km (322 miles).


It can accelerate from standstill to 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds. Tesla also offers a larger 19-inch alloy wheel option in the long-range model instead of the 18-inch unit in the standard variant. Besides, the new variant will also be fitted with all-wheel drive.


Apart from Model 3, Tesla also manufactures the Model Y electric crossover (deliveries of which will begin in March 2020), and battery cells at its Shanghai Gigafactory. Deliveries of first China-built Tesla models began in December 2019 after the facility was built in a record 12 months.


The Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company has also recalled 15,000 units of the Model X SUV in North America because of a potential issue that can lead to a loss of power steering assist. This issue can potentially make the steering harder and increase the risk of a crash.


The company will be replacing the mounting bolts and changing the steering gear if needed. Tesla has confirmed that, so far, there have been no injuries or collisions relating to the power steering component.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BS-VI compliant Maruti WagonR 1.0-litre launched at Rs 4.42 lakh

YS Auto

This home-grown startup revived a 300-year-old tradition to churn Rs 50 lakh in revenue

Sutrishna Ghosh

20 quotes by Microsoft chief Satya Nadella that reveal the secret behind his success

Sujata Sangwan

[Jobs Roundup] After raising $30M in Series C round, B2B packaging startup Bizongo has these jobs to offer

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
How much will you pay for love?
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why Mercedes-Benz India wants to be a notch above the rest in the luxury car segment

YS Auto

Hero Electric appoints Piyush Prasad as National Business Head

Press Trust of India

Jaguar Land Rover launches BS-VI version of Discovery Sport

Press Trust of India

Auto Expo ends with over 70 launches, unveils; records 6.08 lakh visitors

Press Trust of India

Auto Expo 2020: Skoda showcases Vision IN concept, Karoq, new Superb

YS Auto

Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Electric launches eKUV 100; showcases eXUV 300

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore