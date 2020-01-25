TVS launches iQube, its first electric scooter, at Rs 1.15 lakh

The TVS iQube will be initially available only in Bengaluru while other metros will be added on a later date.

By YS Auto
25th Jan 2020
TVS Motor Company has launched its first-ever electric scooter, iQube, at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road, Bengaluru). Developed completely in-house, the scooter is now available for bookings, which can be done after paying a token amount of Rs 5,000 online or at select TVS dealerships in Bengaluru, which will be its first market.


TVS iQube will be powered by a 4.4kW electric motor, which can propel the scooter to a maximum speed of 78kmph. It has a maximum range of 75km on a single charge. The company also claims a zero to 40kmph acceleration time of 4.2 seconds.


TVS iQube
The iQube comes equipped with SmartXonnect platform with an advanced TFT instrumentation cluster and a supporting smartphone application. The application comes with information like geo-fencing, battery charge status, navigation assist, last parking location, and incoming call or SMS alerts. Other features include two riding modes (economy and power), parking assist, and regenerative braking. Besides that, the TVS iQube is fitted with all-LED lighting along with a U-shaped LED daytime running light.


Speaking at the launch, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor is driven by customer-centric innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be totally experience-led, and nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the ‘Green & Connected’ youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform.”


The TVS iQube will be competing against the likes of the recently launched Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450. The iQube’s range is the same as the Ather Energy product but less than the 95km range of the Chetak. It will initially be available only in a single white shade.


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Authors
YS Auto

