TVS updates Star City Plus, Apache RTR 160 to meet BS-VI emission norms

TVS Motor Company has updated the Star City Plus and Apache RTR 160 to meet the stricter BS-VI emission norms. The BS-VI Star City Plus is priced at Rs 62,034 (increased by Rs 8,532) for the single-tone colour option, while the dual-tone version is priced at Rs 62,534.





TVS Apache RTR 160 in BS-VI avatar will be priced at Rs 93,500, up by Rs 5,722, for the rear drum brake option, and Rs 96,500 for the rear disc option.





The BS-VI Star City Plus offers a 15 percent improved fuel economy, smoother power delivery, improved durability, and lower maintenance cost in comparison to the outgoing BS-IV version. Besides that, the motorcycle gets a mobile charging slot and a first-in-segment LED headlamp. Other changes include new graphics and a restyled heat shield.









Powering the BS-VI TVS Star City Plus is a 109.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine coupled to a four-speed gearbox. Its compression ratio has increased from 9.65:1 to 10.0:1, and uses fuel injection instead of a carburettor. The power output is down to 8.2 PS (from 8.4 PS), while the peak torque has remained unchanged at 9.70 Nm. The weight of the motorcycle has increased by 7 kg to 116 kg.





Further, the BS-VI TVS Apache RTR 160 has gained in terms of performance figures. Its 159.7 cc, two-valve engine now pumps out 15.53 PS (up from 15.11 PS) of power and 13.9 Nm (up from 13.09 Nm) of torque, albeit at higher engine speeds. Changes to the motorcycle include race-tuned fuel injection and refreshed graphics.

Besides that, the Apache RTR 160 4V gets GTT (Glide Through Traffic), a feature first introduced in the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. GTT allows the rider to not use the clutch and accelerator simultaneously in extremely slow bumper to bumper traffic.





Bookings for both these motorcycles have commenced, and deliveries will begin in the coming weeks.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







