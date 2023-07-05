Hewlett Packard Enterprise to manufacture $1B worth servers in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to manufacture servers in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to begin manufacturing some of its high-volume servers in India. HPE plans to manufacture approximately $1 billion worth of high-volume servers in the first five years of production from India.

HPE has partnered with Indian manufacturer VVDN Technologies to manufacture HPE’s products from its plant in Manesar in Haryana. This manufacturing operation will support the growing demand from customers in India and further strengthen and diversify HPE’s global supply chain.

Union Minister Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The recently announced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 2.0 aims to make India a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM). We believe large-scale IT hardware manufacturing will help in broadening and deepening the manufacturing ecosystem.”

HPE has its largest workforce outside the US in India. Its largest campus in the world is at Mahadevapura in Bengaluru, which is home to more than 4,000 of HPE's resources.

In 2019, HPE announced an investment of $500 million over five years in India to grow HPE’s operations and team member base in India. Since then, HPE has created 2,000 net new jobs in India and invested in multiple new campuses and offices.

Infosys partners with International Tennis Hall of Fame for metaverse museum

Infosys and the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) have announced the debut of a dynamic Metaverse museum, bringing the ITHF experience to tennis fans around the world.

This will be a deeply interactive, immersive offering that brings the museum’s collection and the stories of its Hall of Famers into the metaverse with a virtual reality experience currently in development.

In the metaverse, fans can experience the hallowed grounds of the ITHF, combining real and virtual elements. They can view larger-than-life holographic statues of Hall of Famers and learn about the legends via their careers, stats, trivia and more.

LTIMindtree, Rubrik unveil data protection and recovery solution

LTIMindtree has launched a cyber recovery and data protection platform called ‘LTIMindtree V-Protect’, powered by Rubrik, a data security company.

According to the company, LTIMindtree V-Protect provides data protection and recovery for M365 workloads such as Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams. The solution is designed to mitigate the effects of ransomware attacks, human errors, and data policy breaches to user and company data, as well as validate data compliance.

LTIMindtree V-Protect combines Rubrik’s technology and training with LTIMindtree’s implementation support, professional services, governance, analytics and product penetration to deliver collaboration using Microsoft 365 applications.

Persistent Systems opens 5G Lab

Persistent Systems, an engineering services company, has opened a 5G Lab in Pune to provide a testing and development environment for network functions and product development activities for operators and network equipment vendors, as well as for communications, media, and IoT independent software vendors (ISVs).

The lab encourages interoperability and quick deployment to achieve faster monetisation of 5G solutions. It will provide a setup to test end-to-end industry use cases in multi-cloud orchestration. It will allow developers to conduct operator trials and integration tests. In addition, the lab environment provides resources for quickly validating and improving interoperability and system-generated tests for pre-operator testing.

According to a report by Juniper Research, over 80% of global operator-billed revenue is expected to be attributable to 5G connections by 2027. The report also projected that the number of 5G connections will grow to reach 3.2 billion by 2026, up from 310 million in 2020.

UiPath partners with FutureSkills Prime for digital skilling programme

UiPath, an enterprise automation software company, has partnered with FutureSkills Prime—a MeitY NASSCOM initiative, to empower the workforce with automation skills and create a digital skilling ecosystem, fostering India’s growth as a global digital talent hub.

FutureSkills Prime aims to make digital skilling and upskilling more accessible and affordable for everyone. The platform offers courses in emerging technologies like robotic process automation (RPA), AI, Big Data, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and more.

The RPA Developer Foundation course by UiPath is open to individuals from all backgrounds and is designed to be accessible to everyone. The course, based on UiPath automation, has been specifically created to equip students, freshers, and working professionals with the essential skills to excel in the field of automation and robotics.