HUL Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 2,657 Cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,670 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India8192 Stories
HUL Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 2,657 Cr

Thursday October 19, 2023,

1 min Read

﻿Hindustan Unilever﻿Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,657 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,670 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 15,806 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 15,253 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 12,211 crore, as against Rs 11,965 crore in the same period a year ago. 

