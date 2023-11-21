Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

Corporate

Toyota to set up third plant in India with Rs 3,300 Cr investment

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been present in India for the last 25 years and sold over 2.3 million vehicles. It has invested more than Rs 16,000 crore.

Thimmaya Poojary1811 Stories
Toyota to set up third plant in India with Rs 3,300 Cr investment

Tuesday November 21, 2023,

2 min Read

Leading automobile company Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced an expansion of its activity on the outskirts of Bengaluru, with plans to set up its third plant which will entail an investment of around Rs 3,300 crore and increase production capacity by one lakh units annually.

TKM has been in India for the last 25 years, with a manufacturing facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. It signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Karnataka to enhance its existing operations. The third plant is expected to be completed by 2026.

In a statement, TKM said these plans will enhance the local manufacturing ecosystem along with ushering in new technologies. This is expected to generate an additional employment of 2,000 people. The present installed production capacity is 3.42 lakh units from two plants.

Toyota
1030 people loved this story

Domestic automobile retail sales dip 7.73% in October

TKM MD and CEO Masakazu Yoshimura said, “As a future-ready mobility company, we are certain that today’s significant MoU with the state government of Karnataka for the new plant will positively contribute through consequent employment generation and expand adoption of advanced clean technologies.”

“Karnataka, as the pioneer in releasing a dedicated EV policy in 2017, updated in 2021, stands as the leader in attracting investments of Rs 25,000 crore, spanning the entire EV value chain. With approximately two Lakh EVs registered in the State, Karnataka is steadfast in reshaping the mobility landscape,” said M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka.

Last year, the Toyota Group of companies, which constitutes Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP), had signed and announced their MoU with the government of Karnataka to invest Rs 4,100 crore aimed at making deeper cuts in CO2 emissions and enhance electrification and fast pace shift towards greener technologies.

Over the last 25 years, Toyota has invested more than Rs 16,000 crore and created close to 88,000 jobs in the entire value chain, including supplier and dealer partners. Toyota’s cumulative export contributions also stand at around Rs 30,000 crore. It has sold over 2.3 million units of vehicles in India.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

Adani Green Energy net profit jumps 149% to Rs 371 Cr in Q2

3

Technology

NeevCloud launches AI SuperCloud, Yellow.ai on AWS marketplace

4

AI Gen

She's India's 2nd Richest Self-Made Woman with a Net Worth of Rs.36,100 Cr

5

life skills

The art of strategic thinking: 4 game-changing tactics

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter