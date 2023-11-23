Zee partners with NASSCOM for GenAI startups, Hexaware opens new office in UK

Zee partners with NASSCOM for GenAI startups

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has partnered with NASSCOM for its recently launched Generative AI Foundry programme, which aims to foster innovation and growth in the startup ecosystem.

Through the strategic partnership, ZEE’s Technology and Innovation Centre will primarily focus on enabling and supporting co-piloted generative AI solutions for India’s media and entertainment ecosystem.

NASSCOM’S Generative AI Foundry programme is aimed at nurturing technology startups in the AI domain to elevate India's standing in the global Generative AI startup landscape. The programme, in collaboration with over 30 industry organisations and investors, selected 26 promising startups last month. These startups will receive comprehensive support, including mentorship, access to resources, funding, and industry connections, to propel their products to the next level.

Clover Infotech bags four Oracle Fusion Cloud deals

Clover Infotech, an IT services company, has bagged four Oracle Fusion Cloud deals in the last four months. According to the company, the orders won were from industries such as insurance, education loans, engineering and manufacturing, and data centres.

Clover Infotech said it has built a strong team to cater to complex implementations across Oracle Fusion Financials, Supply Chain, HCM, Manufacturing, and Field Service. It also said it will launch an Oracle-focused centre of excellence (COE) for the implementation of Oracle products. The CoE will also focus on building innovative solutions and automation capabilities across Oracle applications, platforms, and technologies.

Hexaware Technologies opens new facility in UK

Hexaware Technologies, an IT services company, has announced an expansion in the UK by opening a new facility in Birmingham with plans to create 250 jobs.

Hexaware’s launch of its Birmingham base follows its move to establish a pilot facility in the city earlier this year to provide on-site support for several customers. The expansion plan forms a key part of the business’ UK growth strategy which is focused on establishing itself as a trusted partner for innovative IT and digital services.

Alstom, NSRCEL launch second startup cohort

Alstom, a global mobility technology company, and NSRCEL, the startup hub at IIM Bangalore, have launched the second cohort of their Sustainability Incubation Programme. This initiative is aimed at supporting innovative startups committed to combating climate change and addressing various sustainability challenges. The programme is dedicated to fostering the development, scaling, and market integration of technology solutions that replace high-emission, energy-intensive, and non-recyclable incumbents.

The selected 22 ventures have been shortlisted from a pool of 344 applications, based on the viability of their ideas and their proposed solutions to the problems at hand. In the programme, startups will receive guidance on navigating the ecosystem, understanding policies, and complying with regulations. A funding grant pool of Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated to support startups with the highest potential for creating a meaningful impact.

Actian partners with Quation

Actian, a data management platform, has partnered with Quation, a data analytics solutions provider, to provide advanced data analytics, cloud integration, and digital transformation services to businesses across various industries, including banking, healthcare, and retail.

These solutions are intended to be scalable, efficient, and highly adaptable, enabling businesses to use data to make quick decisions, optimise operations, and drive growth.

Affle India files for 15 patents

Affle India, a technology company, has filed 15 new patents in India. These newly filed patents cover advanced artificial intelligence (AI) subject areas, including automated AI agents, personalisation and recommendation, predictive analysis, privacy management, enhanced fraud detection, and security.

According to the company, these patents cover areas such as futuristic use cases of interaction, training and integration of generative AI agents, and leveraging advanced AI-driven capabilities across the value chain for responsible conversion-driven marketing. It also includes patents towards data privacy and enhanced fraud detection approaches to AI agents, including secure public cloud enclave, secure transfer system and data destruction, and more.