Wipro, IBM expand partnership to offer new AI services

Wipro, one of the leading Indian IT services companies, has launched an enterprise AI-ready platform leveraging IBM watsonx, to advance the adoption of generative AI among enterprises.

This platform leverages IBM’s watsonx AI and data platform, including watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, and watsonx.governance and AI assistants. The new service enhances operations with a suite of capabilities spanning across tools, large language models (LLMs), streamlined processes, and robust governance, and lays the foundation for future industry analytic solutions to be built on watsonx.data and AI.

Wipro's enterprise AI-ready platform is born out of an expanded multi-year partnership between Wipro and IBM. The expanded partnership brings together the technology and industry expertise of Wipro with leading hybrid cloud and AI innovation from IBM and aims to build joint solutions that help advance the implementation of robust, reliable, integrated, and enterprise-ready AI solutions.

As part of the partnership, Wipro and IBM are jointly funding the IBM TechHub@Wiprosolution, which is designed to drive and support joint client pursuits through a centralised group of subject matter experts, engineers, assets, and processes.

Tech Mahindra acquires Orchid Cybertech for $3.27M

Tech Mahindra, an IT services firm, has acquired a 100% stake in Orchid Cybertech Services for $3.27 million (approximately Rs 27 crore) in an all-cash transaction through its wholly-owned subsidiary. Orchid Cybertech Services (OCSI) specialises in offering customer experience-related services to TPG Telecom, boasting a workforce of approximately 2,950 full-time employees. The company reported a turnover of $37.3 million for the financial year ending on July 31, 2023.

In a separate announcement, Tech Mahindra disclosed a strategic partnership with TOTSCo (The One Touch Switching Company Ltd) to develop, construct, and manage a message exchange platform catering to the UK telecom industry.

Designed for use by all UK retail communications service providers, the platform aims to facilitate the implementation of a new one-touch switch process for residential fixed broadband and voice services.

India PC market down 6.6% in 2023: IDC

The India Traditional PC market inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations shipped 13.9 million units in 2023, down 6.6% year-over-year (YoY) according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

The desktop category grew by 6.7% YoY, and notebooks and workstations declined by 11.1% YoY and 14% YoY, respectively. The total market rebounded in 2H23 with 12.9% YoY growth after a weak first half.

In 2023, the consumer segment declined by 3.1% YoY and the commercial segment declined by 9.7% YoY due to reduced demand from enterprises. However, the education and government segments were strong in 2023, growing by 80.5% and 18%, respectively. Both the consumer and commercial segments fared much better in 4Q23, growing YoY by 19.3% and 5.3%, respectively.

Adobe introduces AI assistant for Reader and Acrobat

Adobe has introduced an AI assistant in beta as a new generative AI-powered conversational engine in Reader and Acrobat. According to the company, the AI assistant very quickly generates summaries and insights from long documents, answers questions and formats information for sharing in emails, reports and presentations.

Among its features is that it recommends questions based on a PDF’s content and answers questions about what’s in the document—all through an intuitive conversational interface. It also provides a quick understanding of the content inside long documents with short overviews in easy-to-read formats.

It can also be used with all kinds of document formats—Word, Powerpoint, meeting transcripts, etc.

Samsung Semiconductor India Research partners with VTU

Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) has inaugurated its ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ programme at the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to upskill youth in future tech domains such as AI and Internet of Things and make them job-ready.

Under the programme, Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) will train 1,100 undergraduate engineering students across the state of Karnataka.

Facilitated by experts with access to Samsung Innovation Campus content in the domains of AI and IoT, this initiative will focus on instructor-led training for undergraduate students pursuing BE and BTech degrees. Beyond technical competency development, students will be guided through the entire ideation process, and problem-solving methodologies, and mentored by experts to solve identified problem statements while participating in the state-level hackathons.

Vehant Technologies signs MoU with NIT Calicut

﻿Vehant Technologies﻿, an AI/ML-based smart security and surveillance solutions provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut to jointly teach BTech/MTech and PhD students by faculty of NIT and Vehant scientists.

The collaboration is going to facilitate collaborative projects between NITC students, professors, and the R&D team of Vehant, with a focus on the development and application of AI/ML technologies in security domains such as physical security, surveillance, traffic monitoring, and enterprise analytics.

MoEngage expands partnership with Kaleyra

﻿Moengage﻿, a customer engagement platform technology company, has expanded its partnership with Kaleyra to provide highly personalised omnichannel experiences and global customer engagement through channels like WhatsApp and SMS.

This partnership will also enable brands to utilise Kaleyra’s capabilities as a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP) through MoEngage’s engagement platform. The technology platform aims to make it easier to launch highly personalised WhatsApp campaigns at scale, a challenge many consumer brands face. Precise segmentation and engagement enhance customer satisfaction, thus improving conversion rates across all channels, including in-person.