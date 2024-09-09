Delta opens new R&D centre in Bengaluru

Delta, the Taiwan-headquartered global company that provides power management and IoT-based green solutions, has opened a Global Research & Development (R&D) Centre in Bengaluru.

The new centre will have the capacity to house up to 3,000 management, R&D and engineering professionals as Delta deepens its commitment to the Indian market. Delta is expected to employ up to 750 R&D engineers over the next three years to strengthen its capabilities in developing smart, energy-saving high-voltage power management solutions for telecom, data centres, EV charging, and energy storage applications, as well as IoT and AI-related software.

The facility currently supports over 300 engineers with plans to expand to 750 R&D engineers within the next three years. The layout includes dedicated spaces for energy storage, automotive design, and lower-power R&D testing. The Global R&D Centre is equipped with advanced labs for high-voltage product testing, medium-voltage power quality assessment, and a cutting-edge radio emission chamber.

Delta Electronics India President Benjamin Lin said, "Our new India HQs building and Bengaluru R&D centre not only enhance Delta’s capabilities in India, but also strengthen our global footprint. This milestone underscores our investment in India's growing technological landscape and aligns with our Company's "India for India" talent initiative, which aims to foster local innovation to also serve customers worldwide.”

Lam Research opens new systems lab in Bengaluru

Lam Research has opened a new systems lab at its India Center for Engineering in Bengaluru. The system's lab will expand on Lam’s existing India Center for Engineering, which was opened in September 2022.

Lam’s R&D operations involve the creation of new technologies needed in a time of rising semiconductor manufacturing complexity. The lab is expected to be one of the most advanced of its kind in the country, with a fully functional semiconductor manufacturing equipment development environment.

The new facility will enable Lam engineers in India to design, test, and validate semiconductor manufacturing processes and equipment on-site and on tools with active chemistries and realistic test parameters, enabling significantly shortened design cycles. The lab is intended to play a critical role in Lam’s current and future research and development (R&D) and foster workforce development.

Kore.ai makes available two of its products on AWS marketplace

Kore.ai, a technology company, has announced today that two of its products, Kore.ai XO Automation and Kore.ai Contact Center AI, are now available in AWS Marketplace.

XO Automation AI has integrated LLM and generative AI technology with a no-code interface to help enterprises design, build, train, test, deploy, and manage AI Chatbots for automating customer interactions across 40-plus voice and digital channels. It enables omnichannel, multi-lingual experiences with support for more than 130-plus languages.

Kore.ai’s Contact Center AI enhances customer service by deriving insights from conversations, automating tasks, and enabling contact centres to provide personalised, efficient experiences that ultimately increase overall customer satisfaction.

Salesforce partners with Monte Carlo

Salesforce has collaborated with fashion brand Monte Carlo to partner with the latter in customer engagement initiatives across various platforms. This collaboration aims to accelerate Monte Carlo’s change from a winter-wear brand appealing to consumers of all ages throughout the year while preserving its status in winter-wear.

Monte Carlo has integrated the Salesforce Data Cloud to create a single, unified view of every customer. With this consolidated platform, Monte Carlo is expected to drive efficiencies across all communication channels, ensuring every engagement is streamlined and effective. Additionally, the Salesforce Service Cloud will enable Monte Carlo to implement a personalised loyalty solution that goes beyond traditional points-based systems.