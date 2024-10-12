Companies list over 90,800 opportunities on PM internship portal

More than 90,800 internship opportunities have been offered by 193 companies so far on the portal for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme ahead of the commencement of registration of applicants from October 12, sources said on Friday.

Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motor, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries are among the 193 companies that have offered the opportunities, they said.

The portal was opened on October 3 for companies to post the opportunities.

Under the scheme's pilot project, which is estimated to cost around Rs 800 crore, internships will start on December 2. It is expected to cover 1.25 lakh candidates in the current financial year ending March 2025.

The sources at the corporate affairs ministry said the number of opportunities posted on the portal surged to 90,849 on October 11.

The opportunities are spread across 24 sectors. The maximum number of opportunities is in the oil, gas & energy sector followed by travel & hospitality, automotive, and banking and financial services, among others.

As per the sources, the opportunities are available in over 20 fields, including operations management, production & manufacturing, maintenance, sales & marketing.

In terms of geography, the sources said opportunities are available across 737 districts, spread over 36 states and union territories.

The scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2024, will be implemented through the online portal 'www.pminternship.mca.gov.in' developed by the corporate affairs ministry.

The government aims to provide internships for 1 crore candidates, in the age group of 21-24 years, over a period of 5 years.

An intern will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000.