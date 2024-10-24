TCS, Infosys, Wipro expand partnership with NVIDIA

The top three Indian technology services companies—Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Wipro—have announced their partnership with AI chipmaker NVIDIA to use its artificial intelligence (AI) stack.

The IT giants will each be leveraging NVIDIA's AI stack for sets of functions, ranging from building small language models to agents.

TCS expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA to launch industry-specific solutions and offerings to help customers adopt AI faster and at scale. These solutions and offerings will be delivered through TCS’ new business unit focused on NVIDIA under its AI Cloud business unit. TCS and NVIDIA have a partnership history that goes back over five years.

1699 people loved this story Adobe launches GenStudio to accelerate marketing campaigns with GenAI

The new unit will design and deliver curated AI adoption strategies by leveraging global centres of excellence (CoEs), investments in the NVIDIA AI platform—including accelerated computing and AI software, and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Omniverse platforms—and skilled resources.

Infosys has also launched its small language models—Infosys Topaz BankingSLM and Infosys Topaz ITOpsSLM—built using the NVIDIA AI Stack.

The small language models utilise general and industry-specific data, enhanced by NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise and NVIDIA AI Foundry in collaboration with Sarvam AI. The models are fine-tuned with Infosys data and integrated into existing offerings, like Infosys Finacle and Infosys Topaz for business and IT operations. Infosys also provides these models as services that include pretraining-as-a-service and fine-tuning-as-a-service to help businesses build their own custom AI models in compliance with industry standards.

Moreover, Wipro will be leveraging NVIDIA AI to provide clients with ready-to-use templates for building agentic AI advocates in the areas of intelligent document processing, drug discovery, customer service and claims processing. Built with NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints—these templates are expected to significantly expedite the delivery of business value to customers.

This partnership is expected to help clients across multiple industries including healthcare, communications, and financial services. Wipro also plans to expand into areas such as digital manufacturing and digital twins with NVIDIA Omniverse.