IT industry body Nasscom on Monday pegged the FY25 revenue for the sector to grow 5.1% to $282.6 billion.

The industry is likely to cross $300 billion in revenues in FY26, which is about 6% higher than the FY25 level, its President Rajesh Nambiar said at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum here.

"This is a good outcome broadly given everything happening around us," Nambiar told reporters, commenting on the business outcomes in FY25.

Number of people employed by the tech sector grew by 1.26 lakh to 58 lakh people during the year, Nasscom projections said.

The traditional IT services companies' FY25 revenues are set to grow 4.3% to $137.1 billion, while the business process outsourcing revenues are set to rise 4.7% to $54.6 billion.

At 7%, revenue growth of engineering research and development companies was the fastest at $55.6 billion.

The domestic revenues for companies are set to grow 7% to $58.2 billion, growing faster than the 4.6% growth in export revenues which are likely to come at $224.4 billion.

From a revenue split perspective, the export revenues are split evenly between the global multinationals and India-based companies, Nambiar said.