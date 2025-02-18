Infosys, Lufthansa Group to set up GCC in Bengaluru

Leading technology services company Infosys will set up a dedicated Global Capability Center (GCC) in Bengaluru for the German airline Lufthansa Group (LHG).

In a statement, Infosys said it has also entered into a long-term collaboration with Lufthansa Systems GmbH (LSY), an airline IT provider to integrate digital platforms.

1772 people loved this story India remains a leading destination for tech GCC: Economic Survey

As part of the engagement, the GCC will enhance Lufthansa Group’s software and product development as well as increase support for LSY’s products for external airline market customers. The centre will develop future-ready and sustainable aviation IT products and data-driven solutions leveraging the capabilities of Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies.

These solutions are expected to help LHG and LSY customers improve their aviation safety, efficiency, customer experience, and competitiveness while enabling them to manage volatile demand.

The GCC aims to accelerate Lufthansa Group’s digital transformation by adopting modern technologies and AI. Working closely with LSY, the GCC will enhance existing solutions across critical functions including finance, flight navigation, network and schedule design, and aircraft and crew operations.

Lufthansa Group CIO Thomas Rückert said, “The aviation industry is facing unprecedented challenges, from volatile fuel prices and increasing operational complexities to global political uncertainties. In this context, our collaboration with Infosys reflects our shared commitment to excellence in aviation by addressing these challenges and shaping the future of air travel.”

Lufthansa Systems CEO Thomas Wittmann said, “By combining our deep aviation expertise with Infosys's global technology prowess and establishing a dedicated Global Capability Center (GCC), we are not only enhancing our one-stop-shop offerings but also accelerating the pace of digital innovation across the aviation industry.”