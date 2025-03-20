IT services and consulting firm Accenture on Thursday reported a 5% year-on-year increase in revenue to $16.7 billion in December-February period, in line with the company's guided range of $16.2 billion to $16.8 billion.

The Ireland-headquartered firm narrowed the lower band of its full-year revenue growth outlook to 5-7% in local currency, from 4-7% earlier.

Accenture operates on a September-August fiscal calendar.

"Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $16.66 billion, an increase of 5% in US dollars and 8.5 per cent in local currency, and were at the top end of the company's guided range of $16.2 billion to $16.8 billion.

"The foreign-exchange impact for the quarter was approximately negative 3.0%, compared with the negative 2.5% assumption provided in the company's first-quarter earnings release," a company said in a regulatory filing.

The Americas contributed the largest share to the total revenue, amounting to $8.55 billion. Following this, the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) generated $5.80 billion, while the Asia-Pacific region accounted for $2.30 billion.

Gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenues) for the quarter was 29.9%, against 30.9% in the year-ago period.

New bookings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 totalled $20.91 billion, reflecting a 3% decline in US dollars. This amount comprised $10.47 billion from consulting services and $10.44 billion from managed services.

"Our second quarter results demonstrate that we continue to deliver on our strategy to lead reinvention for

our clients and return to strong growth in FY25, with

broad-based growth across markets, industries, and the types of work our clients seek from us.

"The trust and confidence in our unique strengths and capabilities is reflected in 32 clients with quarterly bookings greater than $100 million and we are very pleased to have another milestone quarter in Gen AI with $1.4 billion in new bookings," Accenture Chair and CEO Julie Sweet said.

Accenture expects revenues in the range of $16.9 billion to $17.5 billion in the third quarter of FY25.

The company's global employee count at the end of the quarter stood at over 801,000.