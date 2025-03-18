How Dell Technologies is enabling faster adoption of AI in India

Dell Technologies is at the forefront of AI innovation in India, developing unique solutions for its customers and helping them accelerate adoption of the technology.

Ramesh Jampula, Vice President, IT, India and APJC Regional CIO, Dell Technologies, believes AI is a “transformative force” for Indian enterprises, fostering long-term innovation and efficiency as businesses expand and harness their full capabilities.

Elaborating on how Dell helps businesses embrace the potential of AI, Jampula—in an email interview to Enterprise Story—says, “We are innovating at every level of the AI technology stack and across the AI estate to provide customers with a modern data centre of the future—replumbed and redefined at every level, from the node to the rack to the full data centre.”

“We help customers run AI workloads anywhere they need them and scale AI from proof of concept to production,” he adds.

Enterprise Story (ES): How are Indian enterprises leveraging AI as a key enabler to accelerate business growth and drive innovation?

Ramesh Jampula (RJ): AI is transforming sectors by automating processes, enhancing decision-making, and enabling predictive analytics. Businesses are moving beyond pilot projects to full-scale AI deployments, utilising AI for supply chain optimisation, fraud detection, cybersecurity, and personalised customer experiences.

With AI becoming integral to digital transformation, organisations are focusing on building scalable, secure, and efficient AI infrastructure to maximise its potential and stay competitive in an evolving business landscape. AI will continue to be a transformative force for Indian enterprises, fostering long-term innovation and efficiency as businesses expand and harness its full capabilities.

ES: Which sectors are expected to experience the most significant growth with the increasing adoption of AI?

RJ: As India charts its ambitious digital future, it can pivot to the top-end of the value chain by adopting a unique axis of development that prioritises investments in the nation’s growth engines. Sectors, including BFSI, ITeS, healthcare, education, defence and manufacturing, and global capability centres, will see increasing AI adoption.

Across industries, the possibilities of AI are significant—from improving user experience and fraud detection in BFSI to improving accuracy and speed of clinical analysis in healthcare. Industries and organisations need to work on building AI into their process and take advantage of the fact that a machine can look at more data with a higher accuracy and consistency than a human possibly could.

ES: How is Dell empowering its customers with the right infrastructure to support AI workloads efficiently?

RJ: In a world driven by massive amounts of data, the partnership between humans and machines becomes more important than ever. Dell Technologies is at the epicentre of data-intensive technology such as AI, providing customers with AI solutions and expertise that help customers accelerate AI adoption. There’s no doubt about it—what technology enables is incredible and the stakes for IT and the impact on society have never been higher, placing a spotlight on what is needed to unlock true value and do so ethically.

As the clear leader in compute and storage, Dell Technologies is at the epicentre of data-intensive technology such as AI. Dell provides customers with AI solutions and expertise that help customers accelerate AI adoption. We help customers run AI workloads anywhere they need them and scale AI from proof of concept to production. Much like the introduction of personal computers and server virtualisation, Dell’s been innovating and navigating macrotrends and technological shifts for the last 40 years.

Our legacy has been built on democratising technology, making innovation at scale accessible. We are innovating at every level of the AI technology stack and across the AI estate to provide customers with a modern data centre of the future—replumbed and redefined at every level from the node to the rack to the full data centre, optimised to support a new class of AI workloads.

As the market demand for AI-enabled solutions continues to climb, we will continue to capitalise on opportunities within four areas: AI-In, which is ensuring AI is built into our solutions and services, driving speed, intelligence and automation; AI-On, which is offering solutions and services that customers can run their AI workloads across clouds, and at the edge; AI-For, which is how we use AI to modernise our business; and AI-With, which is how we work across an open AI ecosystem to simplify the AI experience today and well into the future.

ES: Can you elaborate on Dell’s partnership with NVIDIA to launch the Dell AI Factory?

RJ: Dell Technologies and NVIDIA have a long-standing partnership with more than 25 years of joint innovation, focused on accelerating innovation and delivering cutting-edge platforms, solutions, and software that enable transformative results for our joint customers.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA speeds AI adoption by delivering integrated capabilities of Dell and NVIDIA to accelerate AI-powered use cases, integrate data and workflows, and enable customers to design their own AI journey for repeatable, scalable outcomes.

With Dell’s leading AI infrastructure and services portfolio along with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, underpinned by NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs, NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform and NVIDIA BlueField DPUs.

This approach enables customers to build their own AI factories from a broad set of capabilities tailored to their needs to help them get started on AI use cases.

Developers, data scientists, and businesses can start from where they are, at a desktop, at the server, at the edge (of a network), or anywhere across their organisation. The emergence of GenAI provides even greater potential for customers to extract value for their larger data sets.