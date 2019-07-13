EDITIONS
Corporate

SBI's Anshula Kant appointed MD and CFO of World Bank

As Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group, reporting to the President.

Press Trust of India
13th Jul 2019
139+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Anshula Kant, Managing Director of the State Bank of India (SBI), has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the World Bank, its President David Malpass announced on Friday. 


As Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group, reporting to the President. 


"I am very pleased to appoint Anshula Kant as World Bank Group Managing Director and CFO. Anshula brings more than 35 years of expertise in finance, banking, and innovative use of technology through her work as CFO of the State Bank of India," Malpass said. 


Anshula Kant - SBI-1

Anshula Kant (Source: Twitter)


"She's excelled at a diverse array of leadership challenges including risk, treasury, funding, regulatory compliance and operations. I look forward to welcoming her to our management team as we work to increase our effectiveness in supporting good development outcomes," Malpass said. 


Among other key management duties, her work will include oversight of financial reporting, risk management, and working closely with the World Bank CEO on mobilisation of IDA and other financial resources.


As the CFO of the SBI, Kant managed $38 billion of revenues and total assets of $500 billion. Stewarding the organisation, she greatly improved the capital base and focused on the long-term sustainability of SBI within her mandate. She has been a Managing Director and member of the Board since September 2018, the World Bank said.


With direct responsibility for the SBI's Risk, Compliance, and Stressed Asset Portfolio, Kant led the creation of investment opportunities while empowering risk management throughout the bank. She held several positions across the organisation and helped navigate a diverse array of leadership challenges, the bank said in a statement.


Kant is a graduate in Economic Honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women and a Post-Graduate in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Also Read

[Startup Bharat] In rural Odisha, this ex-World Bank consultant is educating 2,800 children wit...


139+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019

Latest Stories

This digital platform believes the pursuit of wellness is important to Thriive in the modern world

by Rekha Balakrishnan

Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana aims to empower and increase the participation of women in agriculture

by Tanvi Dubey

Empower women for Industrial Revolution 4.0 with skills training, entrepreneurship: report

by Tanvi Dubey

Uber supports India's first-ever LGBTQ+ job fair in Bengaluru

by Sasha R

On Malala Day, here are 5 things young people can learn from Malala Yousafzai’s activism

by Sasha R

Dell launches DWEN India chapter to connect women entrepreneurs to networks, knowledge and capital

by Tanvi Dubey

Partner Events

Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore