15 inspirational quotes to help you accept failure and move forward

In today's highly connected world, everything is measured in terms of success and failure. But, it is crucial to remind ourselves to not be bogged down by failure.





Our successes and failures don’t define us - they are just ways in which we work towards our dreams and goals. Hence, it is important to not let success get the better of us or failure mean the end of everything.





Both are not permanent and to experience one, we need to experience the other. While it is easy to share and celebrate success, it is tough to deal with failure, often because of the sense of defeat and negativity associated with it.





Here are some inspirational quotes from women who have been there and done that to remind you why failure needs to be taken into your stride and how to accept it and move forward in life.









“We’re born with success. It is only others who point out our failures, and what they attribute to us as failure.” - Whoopi Goldberg, actor, comedian, tv personality





“Don’t be afraid of solitary journeys. Being responsible for your successes and failures makes you stronger.” - Priyanka Chopra, actor, investor, entrepreneur





“Mistakes are a fact of life. It is the response to the error that counts.” - Nikki Giovanni, poet, writer, activist and educator





“Turn your wounds into wisdom.” - Oprah Winfrey, author, talk show host, philanthropist





“I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.” - Maya Angelou, civil rights activist, author, poet









"Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.” - Judy Garland, actor, singer





"Failure is a feeling long before it becomes an actual result. It’s vulnerability that breeds with self-doubt and then is escalated, often deliberately, by fear." - Michelle Obama, author, lawyer and the former First Lady of the United States of America





"Win or lose, I always focus only on giving my 100 percent." - P.V.Sindhu, professional badminton player





"You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it." - Maya Angelou, civil rights activist, author, poet









“Failure is so important. We speak about success all the time. It is the ability to resist failure or use failure that often leads to greater success. I’ve met people who don’t want to try for fear of failing.” - J.K. Rowling, author





"You have just one life to live. It is yours. Own it, claim it, live it, do the best you can with it.” - Hillary Clinton, American politician, diplomat, lawyer





“Don’t sabotage your own greatness by succumbing to failure.” - Terry McMillan, author









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







