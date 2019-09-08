A

12 inspirational quotes by Eleanor Roosevelt to help you navigate life

These inspirational quotes by former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt will help you face the vagaries of life with faith and confidence.

By Nirandhi Gowthaman
8th Sep 2019
Eleanor Roosevelt was the longest serving First Lady of the United States. During her husband Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four-term presidency and after, she became widely popular, and became one of the world’s most admired and powerful women. 


Roosevelt is remembered for the welfare efforts she undertook for women, youth, the poor, and minorities. Instead of living in her husband’s shadow, she carved her own niche, through her humanitarian efforts. Her efforts also paved the way for several women and minorities to play prominent roles  in the White House. 


Roosevelt lost her parents at a young age, and was raised by her extended family. Her childhood was also one of hardships.  Her husband’s alleged affairs also brought her into the spotlight, for all the wrong reasons. But undeterred, she continued with her work, and  published several books, wrote columns for newspapers and was even appointed as a delegate to the United Nations. 


Here are 12 quotes by Eleanor Roosevelt that will help you navigate life.


Elenor Roosevelt


“Do one thing every day that scares you.” 


“The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.”


“To handle yourself, use your head; to handle others, use your heart.”


“Do not stop thinking of life as an adventure. You have no security unless you can live bravely, excitingly, imaginatively; unless you can choose a challenge instead of competence.” 



Eleanor Roosevelt


“In the long run, we shape our lives, and we shape ourselves. The process never ends until we die. And the choices we make are ultimately our own responsibility.” 


“Never mistake knowledge for wisdom. One helps you make a living; the other helps you make a life.”


“Happiness is not a goal… it's a by-product of a life well lived.” 


“Your ambition should be to get as much life out of living as you possibly can, as much enjoyment, as much interest, as much experience, as much understanding. Not simply be what is generally called a "success."

“One thing life has taught me: if you are interested, you never have to look for new interests. They come to you. When you are genuinely interested in one thing, it will always lead to something else.”


“People grow through experience if they meet life honestly and courageously.”

    Authors
    Nirandhi Gowthaman
    An avid learner, Nirandhi thinks that life is too short a time for mankind to completely comprehend life. She is passionate about telling stories that will make a difference. She engages with topics like gender equality, sport and society and politics.

